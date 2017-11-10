Cara Delevingne Stars In Jimmy Choo’s Campaign

Cara Delevingne stars in another big campaign this season. After celebrating the British heritage with Burberry, she stuns in Jimmy Choo’s new ads. In the Cruise 2018 editorial, the brand promotes their new holiday collection. If you’ve been looking a statement pair of pumps, sandals or boots for party season, Jimmy Choo is the right choice.

“This season isn’t about one look, it’s about the many ways a woman might dress up for a night on the city — but always with a playful allure. The shoot and film both perfectly capture the sense of anticipation and infectious energy that a night out can bring. It’s important for us to show the fun side of the brand, I just wanted to have a big celebration,”- said Sandra Choi, the creative director of the brand.

Cara and the popular shoe brand are welcoming the holidays with an array of stunning designs. The supermodel transformed into a disco queen for the editorial shot by Lorin Askill. It all took place in New York. In the ad campaign, Delevingne debuted a blonde fierce long bob. The model is all glammed-up and ready to go out with her super shiny slip dresses.

Cara’s absolute favorite pair is the black “Maine” boots embellished with multicolored crystals. According to Delevingne, this design is the one that represents New York with all its glam.

The ad pictures are accompanied by a short video. In the “Shimmer in the Dark” clip, Cara shows off her fierce walk on the streets of New York while wearing Choo’s glittery boots.

My @jimmychoo Campaign is out today, watch the full film via link in bio @jimmychoo #ad A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:16am PST

The 70s-inspired promotional material shows several more sparkling designs that are ideal for the upcoming holidays. One of the standouts is the “Hanover” ankle boot. These pointed booties are all covered with silver glitter and feature a kitten heel. In Choo’s new collection you will also find fierce pumps, embellished sandals and mesh ankle boots.

The model turned actress is one of the busiest ladies right now. In 2015 Delevingne announced she wants to focus on her Hollywood career. During the following year, we can expect two more movies from her. Fortunately, Cara went back to her modeling roots after resigning with IMG Models just recently. She blessed us with another glitter-packed campaign to get us ready for the holiday season.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Choo