Cardi B x Steve Madden Collaboration

It’s been a killer year for Cardi B. At the beginning of 2017 the hip-hop artist and Instagram sensation signed her first major record deal with Atlantic Records. Her “Bodak Yellow”, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cardi B was the first single female rapper that was able to top this list since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

After watching some of the biggest shows in September such as Helmut Lang, Fenty By Puma and Christian Siriano it was only a question of time when Cardi B will land her first fashion contract. The hip-hop star scored a collaboration with the shoe giant Steve Madden and officially closed 2017 with style.

Cardi B is a proclaimed shoe maniac. “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes,” she praised Louboutins in her number one hit. There isn’t any Louboutin collaboration in sight, but the one with Steve Madden is even better for all her fans since everyone can afford a pair. Cardi B herself likes to mix high fashion with affordable brands. She would pair Fashion Nova and Balenciaga for example. That’s why the collaboration with Steve Madden is such a good deal for Cardi B as well as her loyal followers.

Steve Madden and Cardi B came up with the “Curated by Cardi” line where the artist shares her “daily tips” on being the best-dressed person and in general living your life at its best.

“Alright, motherf*ckers! Now, every woman needs to have a pointy shoe,” Cardi B isn’t taking things easy. In each of the videos, Cardi spills her style secrets in her own “let’s get real” way. The unfiltered Steve Madden daily tips short clips are in the same spirit as her Instagram videos. The star likes to keep things real and that’s one of the reasons why over 14 million people pressed the follow button on her account. It seems that we will witness a come back of the white boot. Cardi B flaunted sky-high platform white ankle boots with an all-denim outfit in one of the videos. The “Curated by Cardi” line is already available to purchase with a price range that starts at $36 and goes up to $230.

The love for Steve Madden shoes started when Cardi B was only 18 years old. She had a turtleneck winter dress and saw this thigh-high suede boots by the brand with $200 price tag. She wanted to wear that exact pair with the dress so she made her boyfriend at that time buy them for her. Now she sings “Hit the store, I can get ’em both, I don’t wanna choose” and lands a shoe contract with the same brand. Well, it’s a holiday miracle, everybody, so never stop dreaming.

