Carolina Herrera Unveils Less Complicated, More Modern Staples for Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera won’t stop celebrating her 35 years in the industry any time soon, with her latest Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection actually being an ode to all things fashion.

Unveiled as usual during New York Fashion Week, the Carolina Herrera fall 2017 collection consisted of a dream array of staples that not only exuded standard Herrera vibes, which are always couture-esque, but also got filtered through a more wearable, ready-to-wear lens.

Polished to the nines and with intricate detailing that could make anyone feel like a queen, the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was also divided into three well-structured sections, with each one of them giving us a glimpse of what Herrera is capable of fashion-wise.

The first part of Carolina Herrera’s latest rtw lineup focused on a kind of rigor we often see with Herrera, although here being definitely more wearable on a daily basis. Softly structured with layers of ruches and frilled hems, this collection’s first part will surely help those who are looking for ultra-fancy formal staples, especially when it comes to the “plain” white shirt.

The collection’s second part, on the other hand, takes Herrera’s signature red carpet-ready figures and translates them to a more cheerfully youthful attitude, the flirty, flared lines of which somehow end up being both minimalist and frivolous.

As for the collection’s last part, the Venezuelan-American designer focused on glamorous evening dresses, which got reinterpreted in a more party-ready style, or spiced up with a more sophisticated allure. While the former brought metallic tops and pleated gowns on stage, the latter was all about goddess-like silhouettes and tulle fabrics, the sheer appliqués of which inevitably dominated the scene.

This “second part within the third part” was also a safe place for Herrera to experiment more with intricate embroideries, sequined patterns and crystal embellishments, the astounding complexity and soigné refinement of which are what many are looking for when browsing through Carolina Herrera’s latest runway show.

The intricacy of the details created an appealing contrast when compared to each one of the silhouettes showcased that, regardless of the collection’s section, were pretty simple and nothing that could be described as being “too much”. The silhouettes’ lack of complexity was something Herrera herself strived for as, to her, “the less complicated, the more modern. Sometimes, when things are too complicated, they belong in the circus!”

The Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection was striving to “show the essence of the house of Herrera,” as the designer pointed out backstage, and we definitely think she skilfully managed to do so!

Photos courtesy of Zimbio