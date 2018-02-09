Carolina Herrera Will No Longer Design For Her Namesake Label

Consider it as an and of an era: after 37 years in the role of creative director for her eponymous label, Carolina Herrera will no longer design for the brand. On Monday the designer took her last bow on the brand’s Fall 2018 show at New York Fashion Week. The 79-year old charming women defined elegance throughout the years. We will no longer see collections from her, but as she explains, Carolina Herrera isn’t leaving her brand on its own.

“Just don’t say I am retiring, I am not retiring! I am moving forward,” she told Times.



We wouldn’t blame her even if she decided to retire. The fashion scene is a dynamic business and at the age of 79 Carolina Herrera most certainly deserves some rest. Anyway, Wes Gordon will take over the creative part of the job, but the women behind this brand will still keep a close relationship with it. From now on, Carolina Herrera will be “Global Brand Ambassador” for her eponymous label. The new role means that Herrera will attend at all events that her brand will hold, but Wes Gordon will be designing the collections. Gordon worked as a creative consultant to the designer in the past year. Herrera is probably confident with his work and it’s ready to let him take the lead when it comes to designing.

Carolina Herrera has been a huge force in the fashion industry for decades. Her sublime designs have been regulars on many red carpet events throughout the years. It’s safe to say that almost every celebrity has worn at least one Carolina Herrera dress in her life. The new creative director of the fashion house has previously interned at Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford. The likes of January Jones, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry have worn his signature designs, so Gordon is no stranger to celebrity fashion. This is very important since part of his job will include dressing up the A-list crowd.

In her interview with Times, Carolina Herrera was also speaking about the nowadays weird fashion trends. The designer is known for her sophisticated aesthetics and timeless creations. Countless women admire her designs, but a lot of things have changed since Carolina Herrera appeared on the fashion map.

“Fashion has changed a lot. What they like now is ugliness. Women dress in a very strange way. Like clowns. There is a lot of pressure to change all the time. But it’s better to wear what suits you. Add something new and you have a great look. Consistency is important,” Herrera told Times.

Although the nowadays fashion trends go from one extreme to another and at times it’s even hard to tell whether something is trending or bizarre, Carolina Herrera has stayed true to her feminine designing style. We have yet to see what Wes Gordon will bring to the table.

Photo By @carolinaherrera/Instagram