Carolina Herrera x Mercedes Salazar Jewelry Collection

Carolina Herrera collaborated with the Colombian jewelry designer Mercedes Salazar for her Resort 2018 Collection. The collaboration resulted in playful summer-approved jewelry pieces. Carolina Herrera is well known for her floral romantic dresses that radiate with femininity. On the other hand, Mercedes Salazar is popular for her out of this world hand-made jewelry pieces. The Colombian designer often times gets inspired by elements from nature. Her designs feature exotic bird and fruit motives in multiple vibrant colors.

Both designers target modern confident women who love details. Therefore Carolina Herrera’s decision to ask Mercedes Salazar to design a jewelry collection for her Resort 2018 floral collection seemed like a natural choice. Salazar accepted the invitation for the collaboration with no hesitation.

“I find that Carolina Herrera’s designs have always maintained an exuberance that one can connect to the brand’s Latin roots. The Resort 2018 collection was inspired by the gardens of Carolina Herrera’s family home in Venezuela. My first point of inspiration is always the incredible flora and fauna of my native Colombia, so our visions of color and nature were easily aligned,” the Colombian designer tells InStyle.

Carolina Herrera Resort 2018 Collection carries a strong Latin vibe and Mercedes Salazar added even more of it with her unique jewelry pieces. She created earrings and bracelets that perfectly complemented the colorful floral breeze in Carolina Herrera Resort 2018 collection.

I wanted to create soft and light pieces to dance with the clothes,” Salazar explains.

The earrings that Mercedes Salazar created are eye-catching and massive but made of lightweight materials to compliment the light floral fabrics of Carolina Herrera’s designs. There are many large hoop earrings that feature small colorful balls of fabric placed one next to another.

One of the most noticeable pieces is the mismatched pair of earrings that includes a big blue macaw bird outline earring and small discreet blue earring.

Salazar explained that she designed the collection for women who are fantastic and love tropical fiestas.

Mercedes Salazar’s jewelry brought a special note to Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2018 Collection. The unique jewelry pieces are available for purchase at the Salazar’s website. The colorful hoops that come in blue, fuchsia and multicolored option are sold for $200 each, while the gorgeous blue macaw earrings are just a bit pricier and retail for $225.

