Celeb Obsession: Sexiest Nude Dresses on The Red Carpet

Celebrities love nude-hued dresses for many good reasons. If the dress is tight-fitting, it almost feels like second skin. Moreover, this color reminiscents of a naked body. Unlike black that is perfect if you want to appear visually slimmer, the nude color will accent all of your assets. Nude is not only one color – depending on the skin tone everyone has its own perfect nude. It’s a versatile shade that flatters everyone. Every glamorous A-list event is filled with sexy nude dresses. Flip through this article to see the best beige numbers spotted on celebrities.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio’s extremely sheer dress is not for the faint of heart. Not only that her nude panties were on display, but she also showed whole a lot of leg thanks to the risky asymmetric hemline of the dress.