Accessories Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Celebrities Are Already Obsessed With This Bag That Launched Last Week

By Updated on

It looks like we have the new It bag of the summer! Find out the bag that won the hearts of many celebrities in a matter of days in this video.

Recent Posts

Sexy White Celeb Ensembles to Get You Ready for Summer

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Sexy White Celeb Ensembles to Get You Ready for Summer

White is the perfect color for summer. And celebrities are always here to show you how to pull off a certain trend. In today's edition, we'll help you put together the most flattering all-white looks...

Meghan Markle Found an Elegant Way to Wear a Sheer Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Found an Elegant Way to Wear a Sheer Dress

The sheer dress trend is so big right now that even Megan Markle couldn't resist it! Take a look at her see-through outfit in this video.

Celebrities Are Already Obsessed With This Bag That Launched Last Week

Accessories Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Celebrities Are Already Obsessed With This Bag That Launched Last Week

It looks like we have the new It bag of the summer! Find out the bag that won the hearts of many celebrities in a matter of days in this video.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Going to Visit Her Dad in Mexico

Celebrities Video

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Going to Visit Her Dad in Mexico

Prince Harry will probably meet his father-in-law soon. Watch the video for more details!

Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Are Tommy Hilfiger’s New Ambassadors

Celebrities Fashion

Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Are Tommy Hilfiger’s New Ambassadors

Every popular label needs an even more popular face to represent it nowadays. Fashion influencers are one of the most powerful marketing tools at the moment. Luxury brands are collaborating with supermodels, bloggers, and athletes...