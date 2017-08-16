Celebrities Are Taking The Pajama Trend To the Streets

If you enjoy laid-back outfits, you are going to love the pajama celebrity trend. You have probably already seen many celebrities wearing sets of pants and capes that look very much like pajamas. This combination is taking over many events. The best thing about it is that is not only available for celebrities and influencers. You can find these pajama sets at the brands you regularly shop. And the choice is really impressive. The most popular print is definitely the floral one. You can find these pajama-looking designs in many other vibrant and colorful patterns, but they also come in plain colors.

It doesn’t have to be a set of pants and a blazer. Kim Kardashian, for example, went with a black dress that very much looks like a night gown. Kendall Jenner attended the Ellen Show while wearing a set of shorts, blouse, and a long cape. In most cases, celebrities decide to wear the blazer unbuttoned with a chic crop top underneath. That way, they make their outfit sexier, and they can show off their toned abs. One of the biggest influencers at the moment, Gigi Hadid, loves the pajama trend. She recently appeared in several different laid-back outfits and combined them with high-heeled booties.

Take a look at these celebrity photos that will convince you to try this new, exciting pajama trend.

Jessica Alba