Celebrities’ Best Plunging Necklines From 2018 Red Carpets

Plunging necklines can be hot and sexy, but very classy at the same time. Celebrities are here to break the stereotypes around these type of garments. No need to be afraid that a daring cleavage can interfere your elegance. Feast your eyes on these ladies who flaunted the deepest necklines with confidence.

Betty Gabriel

The Oscars red carpet was on fire! Betty Gabriel fiercely pulled off two risky trends in one outfit: deep V-neck plunging neckline and sheer dress. Miraculously, her outfit still looked very sophisticated and elegant.