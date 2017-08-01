Celebrities That Aren’t Afraid to Show Abs in Crop Tops

Crop tops are a huge statement item even since the times of Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Everyone thought that these tops would only be a temporary trend, but they are still going strong. These cool pieces of clothing can be worn absolutely in any season of the year. They come in many shapes, sizes, and colors and can be your go-to item when you don’t know what to wear. With a little imagination, the same crop top can be mixed with jeans, skirts, and pants. What’s not to like about these stylish shirts?

If you are opting for a more casual look, a monochrome top in black, white, or gray will do the trick. You can go for an all-black look, just like Selena Gomez did, or an all-white look like the popular singer Rita Ora.

Crop tops can perfectly match a special occasion or a red carpet appearance. Celebrities are the best example of the sequined and embellished crop tops look ideal for parties and gala nights. Chanel muses Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp both stunned in embellished tops.

If you have any doubts on how to wear this popular clothing piece, take a look at some celebrities that aren’t afraid to show their toned abs, and get some inspiration for your next outfit.

Gigi Hadid