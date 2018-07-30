Celebrities Who Do Street Style The Sexy Way

With the rise of the street-ready aesthetic, millennials and the Generation Z are putting comfort first. However, the trendiest A-list names have proven that you can look sexy as hell without sacrificing your comfort. The Insta-famous skin-tight athleisure combos are a perfect example of the effortless-meets-sexy look. Whether you are ready to get on some high heels or want to stay as comfy as possible, take a look at these celebs who are pros in putting together sexy street style looks.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi‘s ultra-chic tangerine crop top is a real show-stopper. Since this gal is always on the road, she knows the importance of packing lightly. Outfits like these work for almost every occasion from day to night.