Celebrity Approved Ways To Rock A Biker Jacket

If there is a single most versatile piece of clothing, that is the biker jacket. It’s been around for decades, and the moto jacket is still going strong. You will find it as a part of every high-end fashion collection. If you buy a quality biker jacket, you will have it for the rest of your life. Many trends in fashion change, but this one always stays the same.

Celebrities love rocking statement moto jackets. It is a regular part of their street style. You will see the biggest influencers walking the streets of New York, wearing it with jeans and sneakers. It is also the unexpected substitution for a coat that appears on red carpet events and premieres.

The classiest version of a biker jacket is a plain black one. Anyway, there are many variations available. There are the ones that include many zippers, studs, and even patches. Selena Gomez and Kate Bosworth are just a part of the influencers that already tried these grunge-styled jackets. Selena matched it with a sheer floral dress in dark shades and a pair of simple black sandals. Kate wore it with black pants and silver statement shoes.

Another upgrade of this in-demand item is the fringed design. Recently, fringes made a huge come-back. So if you are tired of classic designs, you can try this style. It looks super cool with everything. Designers love to match it with floral dresses, and this is the It combination for fall. Get your ankle boots involved and you are ready to go. If you are not a big fan of the black color, you can always get a jacket in other beautiful fall shades such as burgundy or olive green.

Take a cue from fashionistas such as Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Alexa Chung, and rock a statement biker jacket like a real It girl this fall.

Bella Hadid