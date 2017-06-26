Celebrity Festival Outfit Inspo From Glastonbury 2017

The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival that is the favorite one for many celebrities. This year it offered many glorious performances and even more fabulous guests. Fans got to enjoy Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, The Foo Fighters, Craig David, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and other artists performing on the Pyramid Stage in Pilton. Among the celebrities that attended were David and Victoria Beckham, Siena Miller, Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy, Johnny Deep, Margot Robbie and many others.

Take a look at the best fashion celebrity moments from the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

Margot Robbie

The beautiful and talented Margot Robbie rocks her signature edgy looks everywhere she goes. During the Glastonbury Festival, she proved that she doesn’t only look good in glamorous gowns, but she can also flaunt laid-back styles. The Australian actress chose a pair of Hunter wellies, that she matched with a very cool yellow raincoat. Underneath the coat, you can see a star print sweatshirt by Chinti and Parker and denim shorts.

But she didn’t stop there. During the second day, Margot was seen in the same Hunter black boots, a super-cute Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, and simple black leggings. She finished the look with a yellow backpack and yellow-hued sunnies.

Cara Delevingne

This wild soul appeared in several amazing outfits during the Glastonbury festival. You can see Cara wearing a gorgeous burgundy coat that perfectly fits the vibe of the festival. The young model and actress paired the coat with black track pants and a cool shirt with red cherries on it. As for the boots, Cara rocked a pair of black military ones. A pair of tinted sunglasses was the accessory of choice for the star.

For her other look, Delevingne went for a more youthful and colorful combination. Cara showed off a pair of denim shorts and Levi’s bleached denim jacket. Underneath the jacket, you can see a white and lilac hoodie. She did not miss the opportunity to wear another pair of fun sunglasses. This time it was a pair of blue-hued metallic ones.

Alexa Chung

This young designer is present almost on every possible best-dressed list. Alexa is one of those stars who love to mix and match simple designs. That is why this festival was the perfect opportunity for her to shine. For one of her appearances, Chung wore white jeans and a white simple T-shirt. She finished off the look with a dark navy polka dot shirt. Alexa also wore a pair of ankle-high Hunter boots and a dark blue modern Hunter anorak.

For her other look, Chung proudly wore an oversized knit sweater with bell sleeves from her eponymous Alexachung brand. The multicolored sweater features graphics on the front part.

But this was not all from the young fashion icon. Her third appearance was maybe the most memorable. Alexa went for a warm plaid lumberjack jacket, black tight jeans, and her favorite Hunter wellies. She accessorized the look with a cute Hunter backpack and a cowboy style hat.

Suki Waterhouse

The model looked totally chic in her ripped denim shorts and striped black and white shirt. The Hunter wellies are definitely a must-have for this festival. Suki also added a khaki raincoat to the outfit.

For her second appearance Waterhouse, went for brighter, fiercer colors. She kept the same denim shorts and black Hunter boots but added a tight white tee and a cool red bomber jacket.

Adwoa Aboah

One of the most popular models at the moment Adwoa Aboah also made an appearance at the festival and rocked multiple cool looks. The most eye-catching outfit includes a pair of wide-leg pants in a camouflage print and a Hunter raincoat. Aboah is not afraid to rock a good accessory, so she did go with the hat of the season- a cool beret.

The British model also stunned in a dark oversized sweatshirt, black pants, a pink Hunter backpack and cream Hunter wellies. You just can’t miss her super-cool blue-hued sunglasses.