Celebrity Inspo: Beach Outfits to Rock This Summer

By Updated on

The swimming suit isn’t the only must-have for the beach. Nowadays you have to look good for the pictures as well, and good pictures demand good outfit. There are a number of things that you can get to upgrade your beach outfit. You could get a straw hat, a fashionable straw beach bag, a light duster jacket or playful floral maxi dress. The possibilities are endless and the beach pieces are always fun to wear. Don’t forget to upgrade your beach hairstyle as well. If you like to wear makeup at the beach check the best tips for summer makeup.

Finally, if you want to add life to your beach style, we’ve got you covered. Celebrities are already taking over the beaches and they have the perfect beach outfits for you to steal.

Take a look at who ruled the beach this summer and get inspired.

Ruby Rose

Ruby took her signature edgy style at the beach. She flaunted her tattoos in loose vintage black denim shorts and an interesting bikini top. The light patterned coverup brings a dose of femininity in the boyish look. Her oval hued sunglasses are a perfect addition to the story.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits black denim shorts and white coverup ruby rose
Phtoto Courtesy of xposurephotos.com

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy is equally stylish both at the red carpet and on the beach. There is no need to explain why you need a duster jacket this summer. The duster jacket instantly upgraded the classic white tank top and ripped shorts outfit. Chrissy added a cute straw hat that made the look totally beach-approved. The strappy heeled sandals are perfect for exploring the beach bars.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits Chrissy Teigen duster
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall knows how to hit the beach the right way. The high-waisted color coordinated retro swimsuit is so cute that you already want one. The pink flamingo float is simply adorable! In case you want one for yourself, you can get it here.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits kendal jenner pink high waisted bikini and flamingo float
Photo By @kendalljenner/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka made it clear that the camo is making its huge comeback on the beach. Kylie Jenner designed camo bikini while men’s swimwear trends for 2017 include camo patterns and colors. Besides actual swimwear, you can rock a comfy duster just like Priyanka did.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits priyanka chopra camo duster
Photo Courtesy of Backgrid

Rihanna

Rihanna ditched the classic denim shorts that are a beach staple and went for a denim buttoned shirt instead. The high-waisted blue bikini perfectly complements the boyish shirt. The bag is not something that you would normally wear at the beach, but we have to admit that looks good with the whole outfit.

est Celebrity Beach Outfits Rihanna blue high waisted bikini and denim shirt
Photo Courtesy of Pinterest

Jessica Alba

The famous actress complemented her simple bikini with an interesting patterned coverup and black shades. The outfit is very simple and chic at the same time.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits 6 Jessica Alba black bikini and patterned coverup
Photo Courtesy of FlightRisk-Pule/AKM-GSI

Kim Kardashian & Jasmine Sanders

If you want to show off at the beach then Kim and the Golden Barbie are a great example how to do it right. All you need is a tight piece of clothing that will accent your curves. Bright vivid colors are a bonus. Both celebrities opted for braids which together with buns are the best choice for the beach.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits Kim Kardashian and Jasmine Sanders
Photo By @kimkardashian/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey proves that you can wear sneakers at the beach. With the white overall and the cute bikini top, Hailey is ready not only for the beach but for the close beach bars as well. Grab a pair of cool aviator shades and you are ready to test all the cocktails on the menu.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits Hailey Baldwin White Overall
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The Victoria Secret’s Angel flaunted a very romantic outfit. The vintage midi skirt celebrates the summer with its print. Karlie wore the skirt over her swimming suit and with a strappy pair of espadrilles.

est Celebrity Beach Outfits Karlie Kloss with basket of fruit
Photo By @karliekloss/Instagram

Misha Barton

You can never go wrong with a maxi dress at the beach. Misha wore a lace maxi dress that surprisingly doesn’t remind of a bridal dress. She added a western vibe with the wool hat and enriched the outfit with an interesting necklace.

Best Celebrity Beach Outfits 16 Misha Barton White Lace Maxi Dress
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

