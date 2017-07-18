Fashion

Celebrity Skinny Jeans Inspo

By Updated on

Prev1 of 20

It seems that the skinny jeans never go out of fashion. Lately, we witnessed a lot of weird jeans trends such as the detachable jeans, jeans with clear knee, completely clear jeans, and invisible jeans. But those jeans aren’t very wearable on an everyday basis. Also, not everyone likes these unconventional styles. The skinny jeans, on the other hand, have been everyone’s favorites for a long time. They are a piece of clothing that goes with almost everything in your wardrobe. You could literally wear them every day. Whether it’s a casual walk, date night or a night out with your friends the skinny jeans are an excellent choice. If the workplace allows skinny jeans, you could easily build an office approved outfit with the right shirt or blouse.

When it comes to inspiration how to wear the skinny jeans, we have a lot of examples from the celebrities. Their off-duty wearable outfits that include skinny jeans are our favorites because we can easily copy the look. The ways to flaunt the skinny jeans are endless. From casual t-shirt, and elegant shirt to sexy crop top and high heels you can’t really go wrong with a good pair of skinny jeans.

The skinny jeans come in many styles such as ripped, plain, dark, washed, embroidered, embellished and many others. There is literally a pair of skinny jeans for every mood and outfit. The best thing is that the skinny jeans flatter almost every body shape. They are such a versatile piece of clothing and there is no wonder why almost every woman owns at least one pair of skinny jeans.

Take a look at how celebrities like to wear the skinny jeans. These effortless but effective looks might inspire your next skinny jeans outfit.

Heidi Klum

Celebrity Skinny Jeans Inspo Heidi Klum
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Prev1 of 20

Recent Posts

Celebrity Skinny Jeans Inspo

Fashion

Celebrity Skinny Jeans Inspo

It seems that the skinny jeans never go out of fashion. Lately, we witnessed a lot of weird jeans trends such as the detachable jeans, jeans with clear knee, completely clear jeans, and invisible jeans....

Women Donate Old Wedding Dresses After Alfred Angelo Filed for Bankruptcy

Fashion

Women Donate Old Wedding Dresses After Alfred Angelo Filed for Bankruptcy

On Friday the Alfred Angelo Bridal company unexpectedly filed for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This event left thousands of worried brides all around the world. Most of them have already paid their wedding dresses or...

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit Capsule

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit Capsule

The mega popular sisters Kendall and Kylie can sell literally anything. Their latest huge collaboration is with the popular e-retailer Revolve. The exclusive capsule collection offers 23 pieces of swimsuits, all of them very stylish...

The Colorful Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram

Hairstyles Trends

The Colorful Fruity Pebbles Hair Trend is Taking Over Instagram

Finally, there is a hair trend that celebrates the favorite breakfast from your childhood. Now you can translate a box of the fruity pebbles onto our hair. It may sound unbelievable to you, but the fruity...

Inside Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s Wedding

Celebrities Fashion

Inside Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s Wedding

The model Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel tied the knot almost two months ago. They got married in their family home in Brentwood, Los Angeles with an intimate ceremony. Less than 50 people...