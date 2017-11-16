Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Celebrity Style Guide: Combat Boots

By Updated on

We already witnessed many different boot trends from celebrities. Some of them rocked super-chic red boots, others went for the sophisticated over-the-knee, or flaunted cute ankle boots. There is one single trend that united all of the style influencers. The combat boots are returning to the fashion scene. And this is not just any come-back. Combats are here to rule all seasons. They were all over runways and celebrities already rocked them. So, don’t hesitate to buy a pair.

When it comes to colors, black is always a classic. If you prefer bold choices, such as Gigi Hadid, even better. Combat boots are available in any color you can imagine. That is the case if you get them at Dr. Martens. If Dr. Martens boots are too edgy for you, check other brands that offer more sophisticated styles of these lace-up boots. Bold colors will give you the option to wear monochrome outfits. They will be the accessory for your minimalist all-black looks or jeans & shirt combos.

We should start thinking about combat boots, now that the boot season is on. The best thing about combat boots is that you can find them within every budget. If you can afford a luxury celebrity-approved pair, turn to Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton. If not, there are many other brands that sell affordable combats. The two most popular sisters in the world, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are going crazy over Dr. Martens boots.

The most sought-after model at the moment Kaia Gerber is all about trends. Kaia rose to fame during this fashion month. She didn’t waste any time and showed off the trendiest outfits on the streets of Paris, Milan, London and New York. Although we got the chance to see her all glammed up on the runways, she kept the other appearances casual. Kaia is only 16, so she likes to keep her outfits age-appropriate. During Paris Fashion Week, the superstar wore a pair of black combat boots. She found the perfect cute dress and black jacket to match them with. Cindy Crawford’s daughter left everyone breathless with this edgy look. Her street style is next level, so we can watch and learn from her fashion choices.

Take a look at how our favorite celebrities styled their combat boots. From Olivia Palermo to Kendall Jenner, these ladies are major style icons that will help you make your outfits trendy.

Olivia Palermo

