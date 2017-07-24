Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017

By Updated on

Prev1 of 22

Celebrities tend to make us all jealous when they flaunt their perfect beach bodies every single summer. During the summer vacation, they visit the most luxurious resorts and post the most beautiful pictures. Toned and tanned bodies are all over social media. It doesn’t matter if they wear tiny bikinis, high-waisted separates or one pieces, these influencers definitely know how to show off. We just can’t get enough of how perfectly they wear their tiny bikinis and enjoy their holidays at the most wonderful places.

Recently we had the pleasure to enjoy many pictures of Kendall and Bella’s vacation at Mykonos. These two young stars are setting new limits on how swimwear should be worn. They know the best ways to accessorize their summer looks. Since the Kardashian sisters are popular for their voluptuous curves, most of them made this summer 2017 list. The sisters are not ashamed to show a little skin, and they are doing it with style.
Jules Hough used her honeymoon to show everyone that she owns the perfect body. Lea Michele has the best float, and Emily Ratajkowski looks better than ever. Take a look at the celebrities that really enjoyed the hot summer days.

Halsey

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017 Halsey
Photo Courtesy: people
Prev1 of 22

Recent Posts

Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne are Chanel’s Muses for the Fall 2017 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne are Chanel’s Muses for the Fall 2017 Campaign

Karl Lagerfeld's muses, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp, took over Chanel’s Fall 2017 Campaign. The 24-year-old and 18-year-old models are the focus in Chanel’s latest ad journey. Both of them have been Karl’s favorite girls...

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017

Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Celebrity Swimsuit Edition for Summer 2017

Celebrities tend to make us all jealous when they flaunt their perfect beach bodies every single summer. During the summer vacation, they visit the most luxurious resorts and post the most beautiful pictures. Toned and...

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the Stars of the Ochirly Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the Stars of the Ochirly Fall 2017 Campaign

Imagine the two biggest models at the moment shooting a campaign together. It literally doesn’t get any better. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the main stars of Ochirly’s Fall 2017 campaign. The young supermodels...

Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

Fashion

Nike Chrome Blush Millennial Pink Collection

The biggest trendsetters and fashion influencers are obsessed with the millennial pink color lately. The most interesting thing is that is not a single color. To be more precise nobody can agree what color exactly...

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gorgeous Wearable Celebrity Makeup Looks to Try This Summer

We spotted the best celebrity summer makeup looks to cover all your summer weddings, night outs, and everyday events. Take a look at these insanely gorgeous wearable makeup looks and get inspired. Lily Collins The actress...