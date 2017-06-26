Celebrity Wearable Airport Looks That You Could Copy

Celebrity style is a subject that we always want to talk about. We love the red carpet fashion, but most of the times we don’t really have an opportunity to bring all those glamorous gowns into our everyday life. On the other hand, their street style is a major inspiration for all of us, but let’s be honest sometimes even those off-duty outfits are too challenging to copy. It seems that the only place where celebrities leave the extravaganza behind is the airport. Just like us, celebrities like to enjoy their travels in comfy wearable outfits.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka was spotted at JFK airport in New York rocking the stripe trend in multicolored coordinates. Besides being super chic we can definitely tell that Priyanka’s outfit is very comfortable. The long buttoned sleeved shirt paired with the wide-leg trousers are super chic and casual at the same time. Her cute furry baby Diana was there to wait for Priyanka.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall mastered the airport fashion throughout the years. Most of her outfits on the plane are a mix of chic and sporty. Therefore the model is constantly rocking the athleisure style. This time she paired a white sweatshirt with cropped drawstring pants in a matching color. She added drama to the look with her ankle boots with floral motives in vivid colors.

Olivia Munn

The actress shined at the L.A airport in an outfit that we can easily copy. The best thing is that most of us already own all the pieces from Olivia’s outfit. The actress added flair to the classic duo white t-shirt and jeans with the gray vest. The Gucci belt had all the attention among the simple pieces that Olivia wore. The white slip-on sneakers completed her travel-approved look.

Miranda Kerr

The Victoria Secret Angel showed everyone how to pull off an elegant outfit at the airport. This is probably not the most comfortable outfit ever, but if you have a short flight and somewhere to be right after you land this is a perfect option. The multicolored floral clutch dominated over the plain colors in the outfit. Like a real diva, Miranda wore the white coat cape-style over her shoulders.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe flaunted athleisure at its best with the Givenchy track pants and black jacket with white embroidery. She added color to the outfit with the chic pink Birkin bag. In case you thought those are regular black sneakers you are terribly wrong. The Kardashian sister wore a pair of the popular Yeezy sneakers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model opted for simple pieces and spiced them up with a couple of effective accessories. This is one of the easiest looks to copy. We all own a pair of black pants and tee. The gray coat, the ankle boots, and the olive oversized bag kept up with the dark ensemble. Rosie added a cool hat and turned her scarf into a choker.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate walked around JFK airport in a pretty pastel outfit. She flaunted a pale pink pajama-like coordinates and an interesting camel coat. The actress added heeled strappy black sandals, black shades and a black shoulder bag to break the pastel monotony.

Margot Robbie

The Suicide Squad gal showed some serious rock n’ roll vibes at LAX airport. She wore black ripped jeans, graphic tee, black trench coat and black and white Puma sneakers. No need to mention that most of us have similar pieces in our own wardrobes.

Victoria Beckham

The designer likes to keep it classy at all times. For a recent trip to China Victoria went for the unmistakable little black dress and ankle-gazing tuxedo coat. She completed the classy look with a pair of elegant strappy heeled sandals and oversize VB sunglasses. It seems that the black color is one of the most travel-approved colors from obvious reasons.

Kate Bosworth

The actress looked super casual walking through the LAX airport. The accent in this simple outfit was on the colorblock jeans. The white tee is a very expected choice but we love the classic combo. Kate finished off the look with a leather jacket and white sneakers.