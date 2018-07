Whenever you can’t decide what to wear, the way to go is denim. Jeans, skirts, jackets, tops, celebrities are making a strong case for everything denim this season. And they are doing it in the hottest way possible. Take a look at these fabulous looks and steal some of your favorites.

Jasmine Sanders

The golden barbie stunned in a simple, but chic tiny denim dress. This is a great proof that denim can look sexy and is party-appropriate.