Céline RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

In a time when most of the designers decided to “free the nipple” Phoebe Philo brought powerful spring collection full of androgynous designs. The venue choice was pretty unexpected. The designer placed a giant bubble tent inside the Tennis Club de Paris. The tent was full of wooden benches and comfy blankets on the top. The atmosphere was a true treat for the professional class women who came to see the latest Céline offerings. Relaxing, yet chic the setting at the venue perfectly complimented the office-approved designs. The soundtrack took things to another level. Mary J Blige’s “You’re all I need” played in the background while the audience got a feeling that Philo’s designs are all they need for the upcoming spring.

Phoebe Philo was obsessed with the Céline 1970s woman lately. She looked at advertisements from that period and recalled why she came to work for Céline at first place. The designer admired the Ave Foch lady and that’s one of the reasons she became the creative designer of Céline. So the silhouettes were inspired by the ‘70s, but the positive vibe in the collection came from the ‘80s. Philo sensed the freedom and optimism the designers had in the ‘80s and wanted to bring that vibe in her spring 2018 offerings for Céline.

“I wanted it to look optimistic. It felt personal to me. I felt like celebration. If there is anything to say at the moment, let it be with love. Let it be joyful. I couldn’t think of anything else to talk about other than something that felt joy,” the designer explained.

Phoebe Philo presented an optimistic collection. Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino also opted for positivity on the runway this season. After the fall political-themed collections we saw back in February, it was about the time designers to show some optimistic designs. After all, fashion should make us feel better.

The Céline Spring 2018 collection was a dream come true for the working women. Power suits with loose silhouettes, asymmetrically pleated skirts, and overall comfortable clothes. The trench coats were among the highlights of the collection. Phoebe Philo went above fashion with the spring trench coats. These are probably the most practical coats you could get. The designer added another layer over the base so you could protect your bag from the rain.The idea came from the designer’s personal struggle to cover her bag under the sleeve when is raining outside. For the business women who carry giant bags all the time, this is a lifesaving feature.

The Céline Spring 2018 Collection is more than fashion. The collection offers timeless pieces that will carry you effortlessly through your work days all while looking extra chic.

