Chanel to Stay in Paris for Cruise Show, While Dior to Head to L.A.

Although it is still 2016, we already have some exciting news regarding the fashion industry in 2017. While Chanel is officially staying in Paris for its cruise 2018 show, Dior confirmed it is heading to Los Angeles to unveil its cruise collection.

Following in the footsteps of Moschino, which is showing its men’s and women’s 2017 resort lines in Los Angeles, as well as labels such as Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford and Rachel Zoe, which are doing the same thing yet for their fall 2017 collections, Dior also opted to change its busy schedule a little bit.

After throwing a party for its Lady Art Pop-up Boutique’s inauguration in Los Angeles earlier this month, Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri confirmed her first-ever cruise collection for the house will be unveiled in Los Angeles, too, on May 11th, 2017.

Although no further details have been revealed regarding the Dior cruise 2018 show, we already expect big things coming from both the runway show and Dior’s future cruise collection. It is no secret, in fact, that Maria Grazia Chiuri is planning to modernize the French mansion with elegant yet playful aesthetics, as proven by Dior’s latest spring 2017 ad campaign, too. With Los Angeles being the city of artists, musicians and fun, we bet this choice will bear its fruits for sure.

Things won’t change for Chanel, on the other hand, whose creative director is extremely attached to the French capital city. Karl Lagerfeld just confirmed Chanel’s cruise 2018 collection is still going to be shown in Paris, on May 3rd, 2017.

While it is no secret that Maria Grazia Chiuri is all about cosmopolitan revolutions, Karl Lagerfeld is no stranger when it comes to celebrating the importance of Paris as one of the world’s leading fashion capitals, as he actually often draws inspiration from Paris for his astounding collections. Even when he showed his pre-fall 2016 Métiers d’Art collection in Rome, at Cinecittà, he brought pieces of Paris to the Italian Eternal City.

Other examples include one of Chanel’s latest collections, namely the Chanel pre-fall 2017 Métiers d’Art collection, which got instead not only directly inspired by the Parisian streets, souls and vibes, but also got opulently staged at the Ritz Paris.

According to WWD, the idea of “eloping runway shows” already is one of Paris mayor’s most worrying issues, to which she is trying to find a solution. “Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo hosted a lunch for top editors during the most recent fashion week and solicited suggestions to lure visitors back,” revealed WWD.

With so many fashion houses and creative directors changing locations and re-shaping the fashion industry (just think about Max Mara’s pre-fall 2017 show recently held in Shanghai), we cannot help but wonder where the main shows will eventually be heading to!

