Fashion Video

Chanel Cruise 2019 Show Had an Actual Cruise Ship on The Runway

By Updated on

When it comes to jaw-dropping shows look no further than Chanel! Watch the video to see what went down on the brand’s Cruise 2019 runway presentation.

Recent Posts

Chanel Cruise 2019 Show Had an Actual Cruise Ship on The Runway

Fashion Video

Chanel Cruise 2019 Show Had an Actual Cruise Ship on The Runway

When it comes to jaw-dropping shows look no further than Chanel! Watch the video to see what went down on the brand's Cruise 2019 runway presentation.

Bella Hadid Takes The Logo Obsession to a Classy Level

Celebrities Fashion Style Tips Video

Bella Hadid Takes The Logo Obsession to a Classy Level

Showing off a brands logo might be too much for some people, but Bella Hadid just proved it can look super classy! Watch the video to see her chic outfit.

Meghan Markle’s Brother Urges Prince Harry to Cancel The Royal Wedding

Celebrities Video

Meghan Markle’s Brother Urges Prince Harry to Cancel The Royal Wedding

It seems that the whole world is excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Markle's brother is definitely not happy about it. Find out more about the family drama in...

Bella Hadid & Alexander Wang Front Magnum’s New Campaign

Celebrities

Bella Hadid & Alexander Wang Front Magnum’s New Campaign

Magnum is going to sweeten the Cannes Film Festival once again this year. The brand’s new campaign “Take Pleasure Seriously” comes just in time for the renowned French Riviera event. Just like many times before,...

H&M Debuts Modest Fashion Line

Fashion

H&M Debuts Modest Fashion Line

H&M is joining brands such as American Eagle and Nike with the launch of its first modest fashion line. The retailer hasn't spoken directly to the modest shopper in the past, but starting from today...