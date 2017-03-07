CHANELGroundControl: Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Collection Takes Us To Outer Space

One thinks she has seen it all, but then here it comes Karl Lagerfeld with the Chanel fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection that took fashion from Paris to outer space, hitting it big right before we wave goodbye to this Paris Fashion Week.

Held inside Paris’ Grand Palais, Chanel’s fall/winter 2017-18 collection presentation was an all-round runway show for sure, with creative director Karl Lagerfeld placing a life-size Chanel rocket ship at the center of the runway. Lagerfeld’s ship eventually even blasted off, following a 10-second countdown, and ultimately bringing some Chanel-approved aesthetics in a galaxy far, far away.

Lagerfeld’s rocket ship also served as the perfect inspiration for the collection’s main defining theme, which was all about futuristic fashions. Karl Lagerfeld, who for both Fendi and Chanel has been planning imposing runway shows in the past few seasons, is no stranger when it comes to futurism and otherworldly sources of inspiration, with this specific Chanel fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection probably being one of his most astounding realizations.

The co-ed show’s format brought both male and female cosmonauts on stage, all dressed up in predominantly cold-toned proposals and surrounded by a suggestive all-white setting. Entitled “Chanel Ground Control,” the collection was unveiled in three different color-themed blocks, with their motifs recalling the rocket ship’s own patterns. White, silver/gray and black were thus the collection’s protagonist colors, with a few pops of cold-toned blues and rose shades interrupting the scene at times.

Although such colors usually end up being kind of aseptic, if not entirely impersonal, couturier Karl Lagerfeld managed to “warm them up” thanks not only to Chanel’s iconic and cozy tweeds, but also warm silhouettes that wrapped up the figures enhancing them. He even translated the outer space theme to futuristic and jocose starry crystal embellishments beaded on the gowns and jackets, which also foreshadowed the ship’s launch.

As for the Chanel fall 2017 runway show’s first part, Karl Lagerfeld filled the runway with grey and silvery separates that, besides being inevitably soigné and timelessly Chanel-inspired in their lines, were also extremely practical and winter-ready, especially when it comes to the jackets and midi skirts. Iconic metallic mini dresses, quilted capes and boots were showcased, too, and we expect them to become one of next season’s ultimate sellout.

The collection’s all-white part got actually predominantly covered with the men’s wear, although the women’s wear line was equally appealing. Here Lagerfeld focused on clean cuts and Sixties-inspired silhouettes, creating retro-futuristic proposals that could easily transition from day to night, too.

Last but not least, the Chanel fall 2017 show’s grand finale took us to the darker side of fashion/space, with the solid-colored, total-black garments being literally lightened up by the aforementioned cascades of crystals. Here Lagerfeld alternated school girl/bon ton separates with more mature, evening-approved ready-to-wear outfits, completing each look with pairs of futuristic cowgirl-inspired boots.

If this is the kind of futuristic fashion industry Karl Lagerfeld is into, well, sign me in!

Photos courtesy of Vogue