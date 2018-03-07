Fashion Video

Chanel Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Karl Lagerfeld took his audience into the woods for Fall 2018. The Grand Palais was transformed into a romantic forest in autumn covered in tons of fallen leaves. See the biggest highlights from Chanel’s Fall 2018 show in this video.

Every Detail We Know About Meghan Markle’s Bachelorette Party

Celebrities Video

Every Detail We Know About Meghan Markle’s Bachelorette Party

Get a glimpse of the future royal's low-key bachelorette party.

Rihanna is Reportedly Launching a Lingerie Line

Celebrities Fashion

Rihanna is Reportedly Launching a Lingerie Line

The infamous singer reportedly has another exciting fashion gig up her sleeve. The star turned 30 just recently but has plenty of projects on her resume. First, she conquered the world of fashion with her...

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

Celebrities Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle apparel brand, Draper James is officially extending their size range. The Southern-inspired brand teamed up with the plus-size fashion house on creating an exclusive capsule. Their latest collaborator is Eloquii, a retailer...

Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

Celebrities Fashion

Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

This fashion month, actresses took over the runways. Christian Siriano invited his muses, Danielle Brooks and Selma Blair to model pieces from his Fall 2018 collection. Just a few days ago, Stranger Things star Sadie...