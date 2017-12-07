Chanel Métiers d’Art 2018 Show

Karl Lagerfeld returned to his hometown for Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2018 show. The German prodigy didn’t come back to Hamburg because of nostalgia. Lagerfeld has a well-calculated reason for everything he does. This time it was his fascination with the newly-built Elbphilharmonie opera house on the dockside of Hamburg. According to the designer, he has never seen anything like this magnificent building. So, he decided to transform the concert hall into a runway where he showed more than 80 looks. This is actually the first time ever that Lagerfeld staged a show in his hometown.

The show took cues from the lifestyle of sailors. Lagerfeld got inspired by sailors’ outfits and all the seafarer scenes from Hamburg’s enormous port. There was also a strong 60s vibe seen in the polished tweed outfits, which were hand-made by Chanel’s artisans. He accessorized all the looks with chic nautical caps, stunning brooches, and sparkling jewelry.

“It’s the hymn of Hamburg, in a sense. It was the song that sailors sang when they went to sea and I have heard it all my life, and it’s very, very pretty. The lyrics are pretty, too; it’s the sailor telling his wife, ‘Don’t be angry at me, but I’m married to the sea. The port of Hamburg is quite poetic, even if it’s changed a lot because it wasn’t like this before. But I love it, and when I was a child, I went to school with the sons of ship owners, and we would come here and play on the boats, so all this to me is very familiar,” the designer explained.

Each year Chanel sets the Metiers d’Art event to pay homage to the high-end artisan ateliers which the brand owns. Lesage is the French atelier that does the embroidery, Maison Michel the millinery, Goossens provides the jewelry, while Barrie delivers the Scottish cashmere. That is the main difference between this collection from the luxury fashion house and the pre-fall lines that other brands showcase.

And the event was more extravagant and opulent than ever. Some of the guests referred to the collection as the best one so far from Lagerfeld. Around 1,400 guests got to enjoy the spectacle at the astonishing opera house. Among them, you could see Karl’s muses Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Tilda Swinton and more. On the scene, there was an orchestra of 35, which played music exclusively composed for the show by Oliver Coates.

Many people thought of this grandiose show as a goodbye from Karl Lagerfeld. Hamburg might have waited for over 60 years to witness such a magnificent event, but it definitely won’t be the last one.

