Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Features Natalie Westling & Vittoria Ceretti

The new Chanel pre-fall 2017 ad campaign was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld against the most minimal of chic gray studio backdrops. The whole team consisted of Karl Lagerfeld behind the camera, Carine Roitfeld who styled the shoot, Sam McKnight who handled the makeup looks and Tom Pecheux who styled the hair.

Neither the outfits nor the shots were low key, despite the calm background. It’s a pretty big styling difference from the ornate lavishness of the Ritz Paris and the Metiers d’Art collection show. The pre-fall collection was debuted at the Ritz Paris, and the campaign is super chic, as Chanel is known for, modelled on both Natalie Westling and Vittoria Ceretti.

The model duo wore luxe tweeds in some shots, a few outfits covered in paillette’s and velvet styles and even a set of short veils as well. There was outerwear, and, of course, the signature Chanel suit made a pre-fall 2017 appearance. The shoot required the models to be close, mostly embraced in several images.

Unfortunately in the images where the models were embracing, elements of at least one of the outfits ended up being obscured by the model in the front. It is assumed that in these images the outfits that were covered were assumed to have a continuous style from what was seen on the sleeve.

Many of the looks are embellishment heavy with shades of gold and bronze mixed with black in several of the photos. A lot of the photos had a very ‘chillin with my sister vibe’ mixed with a ‘check out our Chanel haul’ with a touch of toddler posing as well – especially the photo with Vittoria Ceretti sitting on Natalie Westling’s lap. Oddly it seemed as though Westling was behind in the shots more than Ceretti was.

Though the Chanel pre-fall 2017 campaign is garnering mixed results from fans of the brand and fashion as a whole, the campaign is what it is – it is in print, it’s done now. The complaints mainly seem to stem from a want to see the overall elaborate and amazing style with a backdrop that is equally so as was done with the pre-fall collection, but we all know the resulting campaign is rarely the same.

The energy that goes into a show is hard to duplicate on set, especially since a lot of the energy also comes from the crowd. Lagerfeld apparently chose to focus in on the stunning and elaborate designs of the actual pieces.

The Chanel pre-fall 2017 campaign is what it is, it fulfills the obligations of a fashion campaign – it sells the product, the photos are nice to look at and the models are covered, head to toe, in the brands offerings in an overall appealing way. Do we really need more than that?

Photos courtesy of Chanel