Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

By Updated on

Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t like to explain his designs. Honestly, there is no such need. Each of his pieces already has a powerful message. For the Spring 2018 show for Chanel Karl Lagerfeld transformed Grand Palais into scenic place in the South of France. For the setting of the venue, Lagerfeld got inspired by the breathtaking waterfalls of the Gorges du Verdon. The nature-inspired setting of the venue felt relaxing and calming. It was the final day of Paris Fashion Week as well as the fashion month. Kaia Gerber had the honors to open Chanel’s show.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tweed crop top and denim skirt

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tween crop top and shorts

Even the clothes followed the same story. Models flaunted clear plastic thigh-high boots that blended seamlessly with the waterfall-inspired collection. Opposite of the relaxing vibe the clothes had, we could sense their delicacy. Fringes, ruffles, embellishments and other tiny details spiced up the pieces. The impeccable technical skills of Chanel’s team made the designs intricate but with an effortless vibe. As Lagerfeld explained, the fabrics used for the collection were unique. Apparently, the fabrics were all made by Chanel, in-house. So you couldn’t buy them elsewhere.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tweed suit and plastic poncho

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW waterfall print dress

Chanel’s well-known tweed was all over the collection. But this time the clear plastic was in the spotlight. Besides the plastic boots, there were plastic capes and other details. Karl Lagerfeld isn’t a fan of going through archives. Anyway, when we talk of plastic in the fashion industry, we can’t forget what was happening in Paris in 1967. Andre Courreges and Paco Rabanne debuted new materials in fashion among which was the plastic. Chanel’s Spring 2018 collection and their designs at that time besides plastic have one more thing in common-optimism.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tweed suit

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tweed suit with skirt

Besides all the optimism, there was a soft political shadow on the collection. Lagerfeld didn’t say anything in particular, but the current rise of neo-nazism in Germany, the country of his birth had an impact on his mood while designing the spring 2018 offerings for Chanel.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW fluffy top and ruffle skirt

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW intricate top and skirt

“Germany, when I was eighteen, was not so funny. So was there a political shadow behind this optimistic collection too? If you will, yes. “I don’t make explanations of what I design. I am not a philosopher who leaves notes on seats. You watch; you can see what you want,” the designer said after the show.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW embellished dress

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW all jeans outfit

Anyway, the unwanted situation in Germany couldn’t beat his optimism. After all, the main inspiration for Chanel 2018 collection came from mother nature. Each design seemed like a piece of nature transformed into clothing.

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW tulle dress

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW maxi embellished dress

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital. tv

Recent Posts

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t like to explain his designs. Honestly, there is no such need. Each of his pieces already has a powerful message. For the Spring 2018 show for Chanel Karl Lagerfeld transformed Grand Palais...

Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 PFW

Fashion Gallery

Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 PFW

The Paris Fashion Week always has the biggest shows. All the big names somehow love Paris. Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Giambattista Valli, Valentino and more brought their ideas of spring 2018 fashion in...

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Sarah Burton is an innovative mind who loves a dose of eccentricity. Her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen was based on blooming gardens. And in that beautiful floral symphony, Sarah included edgy vibes by adding metallics,...

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

Beauty Tips

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

We live in such a busy world. And for us, women to maintain a multiple step beauty routine is very challenging. On the top of that, we spend hours and hours to get ready for...

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Accessories Fashion Gallery Trends

Biggest Accessory Trends from SS 2018 PFW

Today is officially the last day of the exciting fashion month. Paris Fashion Week was as extravagant as always and full of surprises. Now, we can finally review all the latest trends, and start getting...