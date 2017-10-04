Chanel RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Karl Lagerfeld doesn’t like to explain his designs. Honestly, there is no such need. Each of his pieces already has a powerful message. For the Spring 2018 show for Chanel Karl Lagerfeld transformed Grand Palais into scenic place in the South of France. For the setting of the venue, Lagerfeld got inspired by the breathtaking waterfalls of the Gorges du Verdon. The nature-inspired setting of the venue felt relaxing and calming. It was the final day of Paris Fashion Week as well as the fashion month. Kaia Gerber had the honors to open Chanel’s show.

Even the clothes followed the same story. Models flaunted clear plastic thigh-high boots that blended seamlessly with the waterfall-inspired collection. Opposite of the relaxing vibe the clothes had, we could sense their delicacy. Fringes, ruffles, embellishments and other tiny details spiced up the pieces. The impeccable technical skills of Chanel’s team made the designs intricate but with an effortless vibe. As Lagerfeld explained, the fabrics used for the collection were unique. Apparently, the fabrics were all made by Chanel, in-house. So you couldn’t buy them elsewhere.

Chanel’s well-known tweed was all over the collection. But this time the clear plastic was in the spotlight. Besides the plastic boots, there were plastic capes and other details. Karl Lagerfeld isn’t a fan of going through archives. Anyway, when we talk of plastic in the fashion industry, we can’t forget what was happening in Paris in 1967. Andre Courreges and Paco Rabanne debuted new materials in fashion among which was the plastic. Chanel’s Spring 2018 collection and their designs at that time besides plastic have one more thing in common-optimism.

Besides all the optimism, there was a soft political shadow on the collection. Lagerfeld didn’t say anything in particular, but the current rise of neo-nazism in Germany, the country of his birth had an impact on his mood while designing the spring 2018 offerings for Chanel.

“Germany, when I was eighteen, was not so funny. So was there a political shadow behind this optimistic collection too? If you will, yes. “I don’t make explanations of what I design. I am not a philosopher who leaves notes on seats. You watch; you can see what you want,” the designer said after the show.

Anyway, the unwanted situation in Germany couldn’t beat his optimism. After all, the main inspiration for Chanel 2018 collection came from mother nature. Each design seemed like a piece of nature transformed into clothing.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital. tv