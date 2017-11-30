Chanel’s Nordstrom Shop Takes From The Runway

Chanel doesn’t do things in a mainstream way. The fashion house is known for its opulent runway shows that leave everyone in awe. Chanel’s resort shows have traveled all around the world from Cuba to Scotland. But for the latest show, the fashion house traveled through time. The brand’s Resort 2018 runway show that took place at the Grand Palais in Paris paid homepage to the Greek architecture. Now Chanel brought its Resort 2018 show in Nordstrom in Seattle just in time for the holidays. Life-like stone columns brought the Greek spirit to the Grand Palais where models flaunted ensembles in a similar aesthetic. Chanel took care of every detail for its cruise show and the spectators experienced a real spectacle. It seems that no one could get over the Greek-themed cruise show, so Chanel decided to bring it back in its Nordstrom ephemeral boutique (Chanel prefers this term over “pop-up store“).

Instead of the stone columns, Chanel opted for a more contemporary design for its temporary boutique. There are metal wire columns all over the space done in gold, rose gold and beige that add a modernistic vibe to the store. The setting feels minimalistic and luxury, which makes it a dream place for the avid Chanel shopper. The Chanel’s ephemeral store is the perfect way to display the fashion house’s cruise offerings that feature both modern and ancient style elements. Everybody remembers the chic gladiator shoes that models wore at the show back in May. Good news: you’ll be able to put your hands on those and more exciting items at the Chanel’s Nordstrom pop-up store. The store offers carefully selected pieces from the brand’s Resort 2018 collection.

Nordstrom regulars are very excited because they will get a chance to shop Chanel for the first time in this store. The location was chosen because according to Joyce Green, Chanel’s executive vice president of fashion, the dynamics of Seattle corresponds with the youthful spirit of the brand’s latest cruise collection. Chanel also wanted to connect on a more personal level with the Seattle local clients as well as visitors.

The ephemeral boutique will be open to the public from November 29th to December 10th. The store is worth visiting even if you are not in Seattle at the moment. You’ll get a chance to step into a Greek luxury fairytale directed by Chanel. It’s been a while since Chanel opened a temporary boutique in the U.S. The first ephemeral shop was opened in Aspen in 2014 for the Métiers d’Arts Paris-Dallas collection.