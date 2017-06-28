Charlotte Olympia and Marvel Team Up for a Spider-Man Inspired Collection

The luxury British brand Charlotte Olympia revealed that they are going to release a special collection with the American publisher group Marvel. The accessories brand posted a video on their Instagram with the title “#CharlotteOlympia teams up with the world’s most iconic web-slinger for a capsule collection launching 5th July! #COxSpiderMan #CaughtInCharlottesWeb#Marvel #SpiderMan @Marvel”. The capsule line is inspired by the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movie named “Spider-Man: Homecoming” that is scheduled for release on June 7.

#CharlotteOlympia teams up with the world’s most iconic web-slinger for a capsule collection launching 5th July! #COxSpiderMan #CaughtInCharlottesWeb #Marvel #SpiderMan @Marvel A post shared by Charlotte Olympia OFFICIAL (@charlotte_olympia) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Charlotte Olympia Dellal is a British designer that launched her eponymous brand back in 2008. Today Charlotte Olympia is a world-known luxury shoe and accessory brand. The designer has a very recognizable style that is inspired by the fashion in the 1940s and 50s. Her shoes and accessories are all glamorous and carry the old Hollywood spirit. Charlotte Olympia’s designs resemble the style of the old-school pin-up stars. All of her designs are marked with a gold spider web placed on the sole of the shoe.

The exclusive capsule collection will feature five special designs, that are a mixture of Olympia’s recognizable style and details from Spider-Man’s costume. Dellal is famous for her love of spider webs that she’s incorporated into her work so far. Charlotte is widely known for her kitty shoes and bags too. They also found their place in the Spider-Man collection. There will be styles available for both women and kids. So get ready to transform yourself and your little ones into superheroes. The fashion designer definitely took the Marvel concept of Spider-Man to a whole new level. The line includes sneakers, slip-on shoes, high-heeled shoes, backpack, and an elegant clutch.

There is a pair of very cool black sneakers named “Incy Work It”. The sneakers are embellished with sparkling crystals that are strategically placed to form a spider web.

The “Incy Cool Cat” slip-on sneakers are in a bold red color that reminds of Super-Man’s costume. They are decorated with a black spider web and an embroidered cat face. Olympia started creating sneakers only two years ago, so these two pairs will probably be on many wish lists.

The high heeled shoes carry the name “Super Octavia”. They are definitely a very bold choice, with an extremely high heel and platform. They are made of a black suede fabric that looks like a real spider web wrapped around your leg. The platforms are embellished with tiny crystals.

As for the bags, the cute backpack is meant for the kids. The “Incy Spiderweb” looks like the slip-on sneakers. It is a red suede backpack, with black web details and a cat face and ears. Last, but not the least, the “Incy Spinderella” clutch. It is an elegant black clutch, with crystals that form a web pattern. The bag also features a dramatic golden spider broche.

Charlotte Olympia already shared the five designs in the video that she posted on Instagram. It is an extremely fun and colorful animated video that presents the designs with pictures taken from Marvel’s Spiderman comics.

The limited-edition capsule collection will be released two days before the official debut of the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. The official release date is 5 July, which means that you have one week to decide which pieces you want to add to your wardrobe. The Charlotte Olympia X Spiderman collection will be available on the official online store of the brand, their boutiques, and several other retailers that are soon to be revealed.

This is not the first collaboration for the Charlotte Olympia brand. It seems that the designer really enjoys creating themed collections. Previously she teamed up with Mattel to release a seven-piece line. The successful collection included Barbie-inspired bags and shoes for grown-up dolls. In 2016 Dellal collaborated with the cosmetic giant MAC Cosmetics, for a very chic and colorful makeup line, inspired by the old Hollywood glam. Shortly before that Charlotte worked with the lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. The collaboration resulted in an exclusive collection of lingerie and shoes. She didn’t miss the opportunity to incorporate her popular cobwebs, cats and leopard print.

Photo Courtesy: Charlotte Olympia