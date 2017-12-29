Chic Outfits To Get Over The Fear Of Animal Print

There is one single print that ladies are always afraid to include in their outfits. If you think better, there is no other pattern that leaves such a strong impression as the animal one. It has been around for ages. Even from the beginnings of fashion, it has served women to spice up their boldest looks. But these days not a lot of females look forward to matching it with other clothing items. There is a simple reason for that. If you don’t know how to wear the animal print, your outfit might turn out to be a disaster.

Nowadays things are much easier thanks to social media and style influencers. All of these trendy ladies are pushing the boundaries of fashion and involving this print in their everyday outfits. You might think that is inappropriate to wear animal print at work or on a job interview. In 2017 everything was allowed. Women are already accepting that fashion is not about limits, but about wearing what makes you feel good.

One of the safest ways to wear this pattern is to include only one animal printed piece in the outfit. Anyway, there are also ladies who are not afraid to rock a whole ensemble. And they are always the ones who wear every single item with confidence. But for women who are trying out this trend for the first time, it might be a bit too much.

You can easily make this pattern work in the form of pants, coats, dresses, shoes, and accessories. If you don’t feel comfortable rocking a statement animal print coat, then you can start with a bag or chic boots. That way, even a simple suit will get an upgrade. Another way to go is a pair of jeans, shirt, and jacket, matched with an animal print bag. This pattern makes every single outfit look more fun. Since it’s trending again, you don’t have to feel insecure about wearing it. Once you get ahold of all the ways you can flaunt the animal print, you can even mix it with other patterns.

Take a look at these trendy looks and learn how to style animal print pieces as a part of your outfit. Thanks to the maximalist 2017 trends, there is no need to limit your choices only to simple looks. These style bloggers made a strong case for this bold pattern with their ultimately fashionable appearances.