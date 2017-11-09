Chic Pants Are A Must-Have This Season

We all get tired of ordinary things. Luckily, 2017 is the year of experimenting in fashion. Minimalist looks marked the beginning of the year, but most of us want to be a little extra during the Holiday season. Don’t be afraid of vibrant prints and colors. We are all used to going the safe way when it comes to pants. Colors such as black, gray and navy are classic. But this season bold styles are a must-have.

The most exciting thing about this season is that is full of vivid colors. Bloggers are wearing show-stopping patterns and color-blocking ensembles. That is why a statement pair of pants is essential for a trendy outfit. Stripes and florals are always a good idea. They are very easy to wear because you can always match them with a simple top or sweater.

Also, there are many different cuts that you can choose from. Skinny jeans and tight pants are a bit outdated. Now, influencers exchanged them for masculine and oversized cuts. With the return of 70s fashion, bell bottoms are also making a come-back. Corduroy is the It fabric at the moment. Many designers decided to bring back this warm winter material in their recent collections. So if you see celebrities wearing matching corduroy pants and blazers don’t be surprised.

Even if you work a 9 to 5 office job, you can find a way to wear chic pants. The best way to go is a pair of statement trousers and simple blazers and shirts. That way you will achieve balance and still have that statement-making piece of clothing in your outfit.

Check out these super-chic pants and see how you can style them this season. If you are trying to keep up with the latest trends, this is a good place to start.