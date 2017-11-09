Chicest Celeb Off-Duty Fall Outfits to Copy

Celebrities are the best inspiration when it comes to street style. They have access to the chicest designer pieces and latest collections. So, they set the new trends. If you want to wear the latest fashion always take a look at what the biggest celebs are wearing. Even if you can’t afford a wardrobe full of designer clothes, you can still copy the style of your favorite It girl. Luckily there are many affordable retailers now that sell clothes that represent the hottest celeb trends.

One of the chicest celebrity-approved accessory that can upgrade your style and give you that It vibe to your look is the beret. Bella Hadid has been wearing berets in many cool ways for a while now. She never misses an opportunity to add this trending hat in her fall ensembles. She also flaunted an off-the-shoulder checked blazer which is an absolute hit this fall.

Red boots are trending among celebrities when it comes to statement-making pieces. You’d be surprised what a red boot can do to your style. You don’t even need to put that much effort to the rest of your outfit. Show-stopping red boots will elevate your look in just seconds. Emily Ratajkowski‘s outfit is a perfect example of the power of red boots. If you want to keep up with the latest trends make sure you get a pair of those.

Sock boots are another trending footwear item. Everyone from the most famous bloggers to the A-listers owns at least a few pairs of sock boots. Just take a look at Kendall Jenner‘s outfit and you’ll immediately want to get yourself a pair.

Take a look at the season’s chicest celeb off-duty outfits and steal anything you like. Thanks to social media that’s easier than ever.

Bella Hadid