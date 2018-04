The style of celebrities at Coachella gets better and better every year. They just love experimenting with prints and colors! Overloading on accessories and chic boots is always a must. Check out what your favorite celebrities wore at this year’s Coachella and feel free to steal some of their looks for the festival season.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi decided to keep it simple and chic. The supermodel rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and a cute tube top.