Clare Waight Keller Unveiled Her Final Chloe Collection at PFW Fall 2017

Clare Waight Keller’s last collection for Chloe won’t go forgotten for sure, as the British designer waved goodbye to the French fashion house unveiling the Chloe fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection that was all about strength, elegance and sartorial excellence.

Clare Waight Keller’s departure, which was announced earlier in January, marks one of Chloé’s saddest moments, as the designer replaced former creative director Hannah MacGibbon in 2011 and ever since then has never missed a chance to translate Chloe’s refined aesthetics into signature, must-have staples and accessories that helped the house gain fame and prestige even more. Her debut with the French fashion house came with her groundbreaking Chloe spring 2011 rtw collection, which was all about fluidity and androgynously feminine vibes, and now, after six frenetic and inspirational years, here we are looking at her very last runway show with Chloe.

Knowing that her departure was a heart-breaking one, and that her works were some of the most appreciated in the industry, for her final Chloe fall/winter 2017-18 runway show Clare Waight Keller paid homage to both her and Chloe’s legacies, as she not only brought back the notorious shell suit, but also celebrated Chloe’s standard aesthetics through and through.

“It was a punctuation mark at the end of what I’ve done here,” Waight Keller explained ahead of her show. “I didn’t want it to be a retrospective, I wanted to put a new point of view across. So I’ve touched on things I’ve loved over the years but at the same time I wanted to bring in something strong to end.”

Keller’s point of view on the fall 2017 season was thus transposed to four major themes, with the overall collection’s staples all exuding a strong mixture of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties vibes. First and foremost, she wasn’t afraid to play with colors. Featuring rainbow tracksuits, color-blocking patterns, ultra-vibrant shades and even rich pastel hues, the Chloe fall/winter 2017-18 collection was meant to be optimist, and so did it feel.

Secondly, Keller had definitely fun toying with proportions. The main items that were filtered through such an XXL lens were the sweaters, which looked like the coziest ones we have seen at Paris Fashion Week so far. The third theme was the dream array of pea coats Keller treated us to, which included some cool urban-chic staples in PVC, too.

Last but not least, not mentioning Keller’s iconic accessory items would be extremely unfair, as the acclaimed designer never misses a chance to charm us with some of the most anticipated seasonal must-have staples. For her Chloe fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, the designer opted for stunning patent Mary Jane shoes and structured handbags, which will surely fly off the shelves in a matter of seconds, as usual.

Although Clare Waight Keller’s future career path has yet to be revealed, with so many fashion houses left without a creative director, we hope she won’t stay jobless any longer!

