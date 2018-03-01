Fashion Video

Chloé Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Chloe Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Ever since Natacha Ramsay-Levi took over Chloé last season, the fashion house is only getting better. She set high standards for herself with her debut collection for the brand and surprised with even more impressive Fall 2018 collection. The designer is taking the Chloé chic to another level. The previous festival chic is now most likely to get invited to buzzy, high-profile events where a great sense of style is a must. Feast your eyes on the best designs from the collection in this video.

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kenzo La Memento Collection Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion Video

Kenzo La Memento Collection Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Carol Kim and Humberto Leon presented a dramatic Fall 2018 collection for Kenzo at PFW. The designers gave an artistic touch to the lineup using the post-impressionist Henri Rousseau's paintings as prints and graphics for...

Riccardo Tisci To Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci To Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

Ever since late October 2017 when Christopher Bailey announced his departure from Burberry speculations started circulating. Céline's Phoebe Philo and Louis Vuitton's menswear designer Kim Jones were the names most talked about that will replace...

Woman Portraits Rihanna on Her Skin Using Fenty Beauty Products

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Woman Portraits Rihanna on Her Skin Using Fenty Beauty Products

Fenty Beauty has moved boundaries in the beauty industry and now serves as a tool for creating art. A woman uses these products to draw portraits of the infamous singer on her skin. Take a...

How to Transition Your Makeup from Winter to Spring in 2018

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

How to Transition Your Makeup from Winter to Spring in 2018

Spring is just around the corner and you seriously need to upgrade your makeup routine! With the season change, our skin has different needs and our face deserves a fresh makeover! We made the ultimate...