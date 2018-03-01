Chloé Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Ever since Natacha Ramsay-Levi took over Chloé last season, the fashion house is only getting better. She set high standards for herself with her debut collection for the brand and surprised with even more impressive Fall 2018 collection. The designer is taking the Chloé chic to another level. The previous festival chic is now most likely to get invited to buzzy, high-profile events where a great sense of style is a must. Feast your eyes on the best designs from the collection in this video.

Photo Credit: Getty Images