Clare Waight Keller’s Chloe Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Channels Meryl Streep

The Chloe pre-fall 2017 presentation is nothing short of outstanding. There are so many different texture options and finishes, such a variation of patterns, lengths and silhouettes that it is incredible. The surprising number of details and plethora of looks draw you in and cause you to examine each and every ensemble as a whole, then your eyes examine all of the pieces individually.

The pieces in the Chloe pre-fall 2017 collection are so obviously well thought out and different. There is a lot of volume in the collection and a lot of movement whether the ensemble is more linear or shorter and with a baby doll dress style to it. There is leather, there is suede, and there are light colors and darker color themed ensembles as well. The aesthetic does have tinges of the ‘70s to it, with the choice of certain colors, textures and silhouettes, but the collection is not anchored in the era.

One of the better pieces in an already incredible collection was a dual textured caramel coal that featured knit inside the collar and voluminous knit sleeves. The difference between the two textures is amazing, but not distracting and the color, while rich, is not overpowering or too extra. There are other knits mixed into the collection as well; brightly colored in some cases, a rich and dark appearance is there.

Creative director Clare Waight Keller really outdid herself by creating a cohesive and dreamy collection that is also all at once, really tenacious. In a comment to WWD, Clare Waight Keller is quoted as saying: “There was something about the wardrobe that came around then, which has become quite iconic, but at the time was actually normal, in a sense. There was something nice about the fact of that sort of normal-ness, but at the same time, the charm and the personal whimsy of the clothes.”

The Chloe pre-fall 2017 collection had a standard for the silhouette that is slightly oversized but did not lack fit. Everything was beautiful, interesting and detailed. The short, white fluttery baby doll has a bohemian vibe to it, with a lot of volume and movement and intricate details all over the dress. The sleeves are completely amazing!

The takeaway from the collection is that creatively, aesthetically, Chloe is still amazing and can be worn by nearly anyone, which is not always the case for French brands. Thanks to the design and influence of Clare Waight Keller, the brand has flourished and thrived with beautiful pieces and high expectations.

Though there are definite rumors of a change in creative director floating around, nothing has been confirmed as yet, so we can continue to bask in the rich colored, textured and bohemian beauty of the Chloe pre-fall 2017 collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue