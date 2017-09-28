Chloé RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Last night, Natacha Ramsay-Levi had her very successful Chloé debut. Natacha presented an effortlessly beautiful show for Spring 2018. The center of attention in her work were women, and what makes them feel good. She wanted her show to be all about the ladies and made a strong statement that instead of changing the woman, she will change the standard.

“What I love about Chloé is that it’s something very democratic and super easy to understand. You don’t need to be a fashion person to get it. There is no logic to it, other than that it looks good on her. I’m obsessed with girls. We’re trying to work with the personality of the girls. The look is a projection. You have the strength but you also have the cracks.”- Ramsay-Levi explained.

Chloé’s Spring 2018 collection was youthful and relaxed. The designs that Natacha created are chic, cool and boho. Most of the colors seen in the collection were neutral and calm. Brown, nudes, grays were in the center of attention, but in spite of that, the collection looked very vibrant.The loose dresses and jumpsuits in colorful prints are perfect for warm Parisian days. Natacha completed these looks with edgy leather vests.

The biggest fashion statement of the night was the cropped pants. According to Natacha, they are going to be big in spring. We can’t wait to see how all of our favorite celebrities will wear these cool trousers. Natacha teamed up with an Indian artist, who helped her on several designs. The mesmerizing embroideries seen on several mini dresses were a part of his work. Natacha got inspired by Karl Lagerfeld and his creations from the 60s, 70s, and 90s for these pieces from her collection.

And If embroidery is not enough for you, in Chloé’s new collection you will find sparkling sequins. These dazzling designs aren’t glamorous and fancy like you’d expect. On the contrary, Natacha designed casual sequined pieces. There were laid-back maxi dresses patched from different fabrics, and simple sequined tops paired with loose mini-skirts.

Chloé’s collection was a real heaven for shoe-lovers. They were so diverse and beautiful that it is so hard not to want them all. There was everything from pointed mules, combat boots, to the knee-high snakeskin lace-up designs.

Natacha can be proud of her first collection for the French fashion house. As an escape from all the glamor we witnessed during the Fashion Weeks, Chloé’s offerings are a very refreshing thing to see.

Photo: Kim Weston Arnold / Indigital.tv