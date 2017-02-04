Chloe’s Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Features Upbeat Bohemian Vibes

Featuring models Luna Bijl and Ulrikke Hoyer, the Chloe spring/summer 2017 ad campaign shows off a lot of lighthearted and carefree fun with the looks they chose to advertise. The collection has a lot of movement in it, creating a really ‘on-the-go’ look that was apparently very comfortable as well.

Crop tops made a good show here, but the matching black, blue and white crop top and skirt set was my favorite look. The overall looks shown were very charismatic. The overall appeal was very enticing thanks to the structured but carefree element of the included looks.

There were interesting silhouettes, nothing too linear, which created an intriguing effect on the collection as a whole. The Chloe spring/summer 2017 collection and ad campaign appear to be very different from other collections that see spring and summer as the time to go for very slim and tight looks.

The inclusion of so much movement brings to mind the breezes and feels of summer and spring and helps to make the collection stand away from others very easily. The best thing is, although not advertised, many of the looks would work on a great variety of body types and shapes. The color and pattern combinations are interesting and a lot of the pieces could actually work together in other combinations.

While the ensembles shown in the Chloe spring 2017 campaign were great, which is exactly what was expected of a collection by Chloe, I cannot wait to see the full collection in the streets come summer. So many of the options ranged from adorable to amazing and each and every look was cohesive and cleanly designed, individualistic but easy to pair as well.

Chloe as a brand has the options to wear their clothes as designed or mix and match locked down; where many collections cannot pull that off, Chloe collections do that effortlessly even though that never seems to be the intent of the collection.

Chloe as a brand has a lot to offer, but what is absolutely evident is the elevated style of the eyewear. Even though eyewear is an accessory to a look, they do serve a purpose and wow did they pull double duty in this ad campaign. The oversized eyewear was ombre tinted and clear with only three pairs being shown throughout the current released images of the campaign, but they are amazing.

The accessories shown in the ad campaign video were actually incredible with the featured bags being completely amazing! The half circle handbag featured a gold full hoop handle that was perfectly sized and an optional shoulder strap in a rich deep brown color. The shade of the blue styled shoulder bag was also beautiful.

