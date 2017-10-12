Celebrities Fashion

Chrissy Teigen and Revolve Released a Capsule Collection

Chrissy Teigen and the e-retailer Revolve joined forces on a new collection. The model is a proven fan of the online fashion retailer. Chrissy has been wearing their items for many years now, she is a regular guest for their parties, and sometimes even hosts them. Finally, the model got in the role of a designer to create a collection for millennials.

Just a few weeks ago the Insta-popular model announced the collaboration with Revolve. Many fans around the world got extremely excited. So the collection was destined to be successful even from the start. The result is a 36-piece capsule that is ideal for modern, chic ladies like Chrissy herself.

When you first take a look at the collection, you will notice Chrissy’s personal touch. She wanted to present an easy-to-wear line and separates that you’ll be able to match with everything. There is also a slight dose of sexiness that makes the designs even more appealing.

“I imagine the collection being worn by like-minded women on the go. I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable. I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It’s all about being confident and feeling sexy!”- Chrissy explained.

In the Chrissy X Revolve capsule, you will find all of the essentials that you need both for every day and eveningwear. Pants, super-cute dresses, skirts, bustier tops and sexy bodysuits are just a part of the designs that you can buy. The model and Revolve spent more than a year in creating the pieces. Black and neutral tones dominate in the collection. There is also a hint of gold, just to shake things up. The 36-piece capsule has the chicest shoes and boots.

Another great thing about the Chrissy Teigen X Revolve line is that you don’t have to wait at all until you can get it. All of the items are already available on Revolve.com. The price range varies between $78 and $328. The affordable collection was priced this way so that everyone could get their hands on Chrissy’s latest designs. Teigen and the team of the e-retailer are already working on a second collection. We really can’t wait to see what new amazing things they will offer in the next capsule.

