Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Couture Spring 2017 Collection Is an Ode To Nature

We can finally enjoy another debut from Maria Grazia Chiuri, which this time around gave us a clear perspective on the designer’s visions in terms of Dior’s Couture shows and collections. Unveiled in Paris a few hours ago, the Christian Dior Couture spring/summer 2017 collection was unforgettable to say the least, with both the staples and the runway show lessening the distances between fashion and nature.

For her first-ever Dior Couture collection, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri transformed the famed gardens of the Musée Rodin into a sort of dreamy parallel world, wherein nature is in perfect harmony with art (as it should always be), and even peacefully surrounds humankind with its rich colors and evocative scents (and without humans trying to destroy it).

Chiuri’s way of approaching Dior’s Couture is, in fact, springy indeed, with each one of the garments being affected in its silhouettes, cuts, lines and figure by springtime awakening. The Dior Couture spring 2017 collection could be described as a dream array of proposals that are unapologetically in harmony with nature, even when not showcasing conventionally spring-inspired fashions.

Dior’s Couture show also alternated ethereally flared gowns, enhanced in their figures by belts cinched at the waists and flora/fauna-inspired patterns, with wearable military and suit jackets. The latter, besides inevitably reminding us of Christian Dior’s legacy, sort of symbolize how nature should be seen and treated by humans, namely as a treasure we should respect and not try to prevaricate with our (often) disruptive behaviors.

Although being covetable for sure, Chiuri’s military jackets for the spring 2017 season are fewer in numbers when put in comparison to the more sophisticated, red carpet-ready looks, a choice many are already interpreting as a way for Chiuri to further analyze the feminist issues, here to be intended in their most intersectional conceptualization (with issues such as globalism, sustainability and climate change being one of its biggest focal points).

As for the overall perceptions we get from this collection, Dior’s Couture spring 2017 runway show appeared extremely coherent in its lines, with Chiuri’s different sources of inspiration peacefully marching in line creating an appealing continuum of looks many will surely try to replicate.

Total black looks with slightly gothic, if not entirely gloomy patterns opened the show with a couture-esque rigor we yet had to see, only to abruptly get interrupted by Chiuri’s fairytale-like princess dresses and medieval patterns. At the very end of the show, she combined the collection’s first and second sections all together, proving how easy it is for garments such as frilled shirts with high neck collars to go hand in hand with balloon skirts and tulle appliqués.

To revamp the show with even more otherworldly accents, Chiuri finally added metallic touches of uniqueness here and there, completing most of the looks with mask, jewelry pieces and feathery headpieces that all recall our mother nature’s unreachable versatility and variety.

With Dior’s Couture spring 2017 collection being so imposing in its visions, we cannot wait to see what the ready-to-wear fall line has in store for us.

Photos courtesy of Vogue