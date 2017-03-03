Maria Grazia Chiuri Experiments With Navy Blue for Her Dior Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior devolution is still going on strong, as proven by her latest Dior fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, too. Showcased at Musée Rodin during Paris Fashion Week earlier this afternoon, Chiuri’s latest Dior line was warm, sophisticated and celebratory, as the Italian designer focused on one of founder Christian Dior’s favorite colors – blue, as well as on his iconic designs for Dior’s winter 1949 haute couture collection.

As many Dior fans surely remember, visionary designer Christian Dior often regarded navy blue as the only color that “can ever compete with black, it has all the same qualities,” which is a statement Maria Grazia Chiuri took extremely seriously. Blue, which according to the runway show’s official press note positions itself “between nature and culture,” really helped Chiuri reach the peak of her fame as Dior’s creative director with her second ready-to-wear collection ultimately becoming timeless.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s astounding 68-piece Dior fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was all about the different shades of blue, with denim and velvet inevitably being the major fabrics, and with only a few pops of white, musky green and black interrupting the all-blue scene.

With the collection being so chromatically coherent, Maria Grazia Chiuri had enough room to play with both the sartorially clean silhouettes, and with the multiple reinterpretations of utilitarian garments, which at the end turned out to be one of Dior’s most feminine, diverse and urban-chic collections ever.

Among the staples Chiuri revisited most, the practical coats, anoraks and jackets were surely the most remarkable, as they were really filtered through Dior’s high-end lens, yet without losing their functionality, which is no small feat for sure. She then gave a similar treatment to the trousers, which were either workwear- or more Parisian-inspired, yet always exuding the same refinement both Christian Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri are known for.

She then left the most femininity-infused vibes for the collection’s abounding flared gowns, which were gorgeously pleated and ethereally structured, as well as for the long, see-through dresses, which looked rather otherworldly with all their midnight blue hues and starry crystals.

Last but not least, she completed most of her Dior fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection’s looks with what is surely destined to become next winter’s absolute must-have accessory – a sleek, Parisian-inspired beanie many celebrities who were attending the show were already wearing.

The Dior fall/winter 2017-18 runway show was not only interesting fashion, but also beauty wise. For his latest takes on the winter season, Dior Makeup’s creative director Peter Philips presented a brand new mascara, the innovative formula of which prevents the product from drying out and becoming clumpy, which means that one won’t have to throw the half-new mascara away after a few applications!

Photos courtesy of Vogue