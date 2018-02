Maria Grazia Chiuri went back to the ’60s not just for inspiration about the aesthetic of the clothes but to remind us of important events. During that period many students were fighting for civil and women’s rights through a series of protests all over the world. In wake of Florida shooting, we are having a similar situation today. The Dior Fall 2018 is another collection made to empower women. See the best moments of the show in this video.

Photo Credit: Getty Images