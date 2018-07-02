Fashion

Christian Dior Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

Maria Grazia Chiuri relied on timeless elegance for her Christian Dior Couture Fall 2018 lineup. It is a year of a royal engagement, royal wedding, and multiple tours where the new Duchess captivated the world with her ultra-feminine style. Ladies around the world are definitely rethinking modest elegant dressing and the new Christian Dior collection might be the right place to search for building a Duchess-like wardrobe.

Maria Grazia Chiuri offered plenty of conservative choices for duchessing around. From classic black dresses to an endless spectrum of nude choices, her couture designs are a feast for the eyes. In a time when the beauty industry is teaching the world a lesson that nude is not one color, Chiuri is doing the exact same thing through her designs. From pale nude dresses to deeper taupe and brown numbers, there are multiple options in the Christian Dior Fall 2018 Couture collection.

The entire lineup feels much more intimate and timeless than her regular sheer offerings with exposed logo underwear and feminist slogans. “Couture is about something hidden, ” Chiuri explained to Vogue. “We have this big opportunity to work with different definition of time. Craftsmanship is long, it is a dream for the future,” the designer added. The couture collections reflect the intimate relationship between the designer and the client. Although we love seeing those naked Dior ensembles in the spotlight, Maria Grazia Chiuri is making sure that her designs are suitable for off-the-red-carpet events too.

However, if you are a fan of the naked fashion and want to have your own free-the-nipple moment, the Christian Dior Fall 2018 Couture collection sure has a lot to offer. For a Bella-Hadid-meets-Dior look, there is an array of completely sheer dresses mostly done in nude color. It’s important to note that Chiuri still kept the silhouettes very elegant and feminine. There is no need to sacrifice on the couture aesthetic while flaunting whole a lot of skin. After all is sort of an artistry to show off your nipples in an elegant way, but Chiuri is well-aware that her Dior gals can pull it off.

The Christian Dior Fall 2018 Couture involves a lot of luxe and class and is meant for women who aren’t obsessed with the latest trends. As with every couture collection, it’s not only about how it looks, but how it feels and makes one feel. This time Chiuri stepped away from her recognizable loud feminist aesthetic and relied on classic silhouettes instead. Without a doubt, she is capable of doing everything with excellence!

