Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri once again made a case for gender-bending fashion in her latest collection. The Dior designer is one of the first ones who presented her strong feminist views throughout clothing. Even from her first presentation for the luxury brand, everyone knew that Maria would be an authority in the fashion industry. For Pre-Fall 2018, the designer paid tribute to two of her main agendas: powerful women and the heritage of Christian Dior.





This time, Chiuri found inspiration in Claude Cahun, a French-Jewish artist, sculptor, photographer, and writer, known for her surrealist approach to art. Claude was born as Lucy Schwob but decided to adopt an equivocal name. She didn’t want to be defined by her gender, name or looks. Instead, Cahun decided to go against all odds and present self-portrays that show off different personas.

“At that time, in Paris, the modern woman was born. In a way, it’s very close to the idea that you use fashion and dress in a way that is very personal and at the moment, as you would like to represent yourself. Sometimes, when you read about that, you feel that people were more modern at the time than they are now. I think that we have to remember these women, remember it’s possible to do what you want in life.”- Grazia explained during the presentation.

Marlene Dietrich stands as the second muse, who stimulated Grazia’s creative process. Inspired by her fierce style, the designer decided to involve more masculine cuts and confident tailoring. She focused on darker shades such as black, gray, navy, with hints of white, nude and camel.

Maria best proves that gender shouldn’t be a limit for anything through her wonderful mix of male and female cuts. The tomboyish looks and masculine suits in the collection are as chic as the elegant ones. And that’s the whole point of the Pre-Fall 2018, to encourage and empower women to dress however they want.

The second, more glamorous part of the collection is packed with Dior’s stunning eveningwear. See-through dresses and tops once again dominated in the elegant section. Maria found a way to cheer these designs up with delicate prints, shiny sequins, and amazing embellishment. According to her, the choker necklace will still be the must-have accessory this year.

The designer’s forward-thinking and her unique views of fashion deserve a praise. Thanks to her powerful messages through clothing the industry is becoming more and more inclusive.

