Fashion

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Maria Grazia Chiuri once again made a case for gender-bending fashion in her latest collection. The Dior designer is one of the first ones who presented her strong feminist views throughout clothing. Even from her first presentation for the luxury brand, everyone knew that Maria would be an authority in the fashion industry. For Pre-Fall 2018, the designer paid tribute to two of her main agendas: powerful women and the heritage of Christian Dior.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection white black red camel coat

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection gray cape turtleneck wide-legged pants

This time, Chiuri found inspiration in Claude Cahun, a French-Jewish artist, sculptor, photographer, and writer, known for her surrealist approach to art. Claude was born as Lucy Schwob but decided to adopt an equivocal name. She didn’t want to be defined by her gender, name or looks. Instead, Cahun decided to go against all odds and present self-portrays that show off different personas.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection polka dot dress gray coat

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection gray pants white sheer top

“At that time, in Paris, the modern woman was born. In a way, it’s very close to the idea that you use fashion and dress in a way that is very personal and at the moment, as you would like to represent yourself. Sometimes, when you read about that, you feel that people were more modern at the time than they are now. I think that we have to remember these women, remember it’s possible to do what you want in life.”- Grazia explained during the presentation.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection lace dress

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection metallic suit

Marlene Dietrich stands as the second muse, who stimulated Grazia’s creative process. Inspired by her fierce style, the designer decided to involve more masculine cuts and confident tailoring. She focused on darker shades such as black, gray, navy, with hints of white, nude and camel.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection check coat skirt jacket turtleneck

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection nude sequined dresses

Maria best proves that gender shouldn’t be a limit for anything through her wonderful mix of male and female cuts. The tomboyish looks and masculine suits in the collection are as chic as the elegant ones. And that’s the whole point of the Pre-Fall 2018, to encourage and empower women to dress however they want.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black suit camel coat white shirt

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black jeans patched coat

The second, more glamorous part of the collection is packed with Dior’s stunning eveningwear. See-through dresses and tops once again dominated in the elegant section. Maria found a way to cheer these designs up with delicate prints, shiny sequins, and amazing embellishment. According to her, the choker necklace will still be the must-have accessory this year.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black sheer sequined dresses

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black and white printed dresses

The designer’s forward-thinking and her unique views of fashion deserve a praise. Thanks to her powerful messages through clothing the industry is becoming more and more inclusive.

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection navy coat skirt

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black sheer dress

Photo Credit: Dior

 

Recent Posts

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri once again made a case for gender-bending fashion in her latest collection. The Dior designer is one of the first ones who presented her strong feminist views throughout clothing. Even from her...

Padma Lakshmi x MAC Capsule Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Padma Lakshmi x MAC Capsule Collection

After so many successful collabs, the makeup giant has another exciting partnership up its sleeve. This time MAC cosmetics joined forces with actress, supermodel, host of Top Chef, cookbook author, and women's rights activist Padma...

Day-to-Night Makeup Looks for Busy Women

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Day-to-Night Makeup Looks for Busy Women

Tick-tock, tick-tock... The clock is ticking with no mercy and no rest. But we won't let time stand in your way when it comes to glamming up. For all of you with tight schedules, running...

Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss Front Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Fashion

Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss Front Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Stuart Weitzman’s campaigns are always starstruck with the most famous modeling names in the industry. For the Spring 2018 ads, the brand decided to tap an epic supermodel duo who belong to two different generations....

Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

“This is a moment about identity and heritage, and how it can be alive today,” Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue in reference to his Pre-Fall 2018 collection for Valentino. There is no doubt that logomania is...