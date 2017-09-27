Christian Dior RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Things may change a lot in a year. But what stays the same is Maria Grazia Chiuri’s progressive design aesthetic. A year ago the designer was named as the first female creative director of Christian Dior. She took the fashion world by storm with the “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt. The slogan tee made its way to millions of closets. Some even dared to call this a trend. But the 54-year old designer wasn’t trying to capture a trend by any means. The collection was based on her values. Chiuri speaks about issues that shouldn’t even exist in this age.

“I think, in a way, when people point it out, they’re not recognizing that I have a talent. I’m not here because I’m a woman, but because I’m good at what I do,” Chiuri stated.

She’s got an excellent point. In the modern world, we live in, women who take the lead shouldn’t be an uncommon thing. Maria Grazia Chiuri rose the sales of Dior to unexpected heights with the feminist-themed collection, But she has no intention to repeat herself. Moving forward, Maria created a revolutionary Spring 2018 collection for Christian Dior. On the first day of SS 2018 Paris Fashion Week Chiuri presented the latest offerings from the fashion giant. The Christian Dior Spring 2018 collection takes cues from the seventies and the current political situation.

Maria Grazia Chiuri dived into the archives of the feminist sculptress Niki de Saint Phalle who was a close friend of the long-year creative director of Dior, Marc Bohan and who wore his designs religiously. The beautiful Niki had traumatic childhood and education but managed to transform her pain into art throughout the years. Chiuri’s mood board included Phalle’s feminist art. Chiuri even used some of the sculptress’s motifs on pieces of the Christian Dior Spring 2018 collection.

Maria Grazia Chiuri is always the first support female artists. In fact, the model Sasha Pivovarova, once an art student opened the show with a statement t-shirt that said: “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” The rhetoric question comes from an essay published by Linda Nochlin in 1971. Unfortunately, the question is still relevant to this date. That’s why Maria Grazia Chiuri placed it on every seat at the Musée Rodin on Tuesday afternoon.

Once again Maria Grazia Chiuri infused her feminist’s values into Christian Dior’s collection. She takes the fashion house in another direction and is good. Much more progressive and meaningful than ever.

