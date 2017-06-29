Christian Louboutin Expanded his “Nudes” Collection with High-Heeled Sandals

Christian Louboutin, the king of the shoe industry, is expanding his Nudes Collection. For the Spring/Summer 2017 season, Christian introduced two new styles of sandals.

“The concept behind the Nudes collection is simple and inclusive: offer women of all skin tones a shoe to match. For Spring/Summer 2017, Christian Louboutin continues to expand on the story, undressing the notion of a nude shoe as a ‘simple’ closet option with the introduction of fashion styles.”- is the official press release statement of the company.

The Nudes Collection now has two more unique high-heeled sandal styles. The “Christeriva” and the “Cherrysandal” are the latest addition to Louboutin’s nude world of shoes and each one is available in seven shades. Both styles are ballet-inspired and have Louboutin’s signature red sole. The “Christeriva” is a very feminine sandal, with grosgrain ankle wraps that are tied with a ribbon. The base of the peep-toed shoe is made of leather. It is an ideal choice for elegant and chic women. This style is priced at $875.

The “Cherrysandal”, on the other hand, offers an edgier and cooler vibe, and it’s perfect for women who love to stand out from the crowd. It is a sky-high modern platform sandal with a thick heel. The “Cherrysandal” features an ankle strap and an additional PVC strap that enhances the whole “barely-noticeable” idea of the nude collection. This chic style costs $895.

The versatile line is presented with a very innovative campaign. There are models with different skin tones, that wear the sandals in shades that perfectly blend with their skin and hold voluminous color matching pom poms in their hands.

Each shade of nude has a special name, that is consistent in all of the Nudes Collections so far. The brightest shade is called “Lea Nue” and carries the Number 1. The following one is “Matilda”. Number 3 is called “Nats”, Number 4 is “Maya”, Number 5 is “Safki”. Next is “Ada”, while the last and the darkest one is called “Toudou”.

“They disappear like magic and become a fluid extension of her legs, as in a sketch, elongating the silhouette. The shoes are there to give the woman an extra lift, not to take attention away from the legs and what she is wearing.”- Christian told MailOnline.

Christian first introduced his Nudes line in 2013. He goes by his popular saying “nude is not a color, it’s a concept”, trying to create shoes that compliment every skin tone. This iconic line started out with only four styles, back in the summer of 2013. Each of those four styles was available in five different shades. The luxury designer feels that the nude shoes are an essential in every women’s closet, and go well with every style, bag, and accessory. According to him, they make the legs look longer. Since he has customers from all around the world, he wanted to make as many nude shades as possible. His goal is every woman out there to be able to find the perfect nude tone for her.

The designer got a long way from four years ago. In 2015, the five shades became seven. Very soon, the Nudes Collection became a major hit and women from all around the world were able to find their perfect nude shoes. Considering the high demand for the shoes, Christian keeps expanding the iconic shoe line almost every season. In 2016 he even released a pointed-toe flat shoe, named “Solasofia”, also available in seven shades. If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect nude pump for your skin tone, this designer has the solution.

Louboutin is a well-known advocate for this issue. Many brands out there still think of the term “nude” as only one shade. Considering that the fashion industry is not always very diverse, the changes that Louboutin is trying to make mean a great deal to many customers. He is doing his best to provide women of all colors with the perfect shade of nude and make their feet happy.

The two new styles are available online, at the official website of the brand- christianloboutin.com. The will also be available at the Louboutin stores. If you are not completely sure which is the right nude shade for your skin tone, you can visit the Louboutin Shades Application and get an accurate answer to your question.

Photo Courtesy: Christian Louboutin