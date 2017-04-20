Have you ever wondered who the designer of Samira Wiley’s wedding dress was? The OITNB actress wore a Christian Siriano bridal gown earlier this March and, just by looking at the newly released Christian Siriano bridal spring 2018 collection, it is not that hard to understand why she headed to the talented American designer’s showroom. Her choice actually urged the designer to design a similar wedding separate for this latest bridal spring 2018 collection of his, as hordes of fans began asking Christian Siriano to include similar styles in this line-up as well.

Wiley’s bridal dress, which consisted of an utterly elegant off-the-shoulder crop top and a ball skirt, really exuded Siriano’s soigné figures and visionary styles, the leitmotifs of which inevitably were at the core of this latest Christian Siriano spring 2018 bridal collection as well. Siriano himself, during a private walk-through at his showroom, quickly explained the reason behind such a choice, revealing he wanted to focus less on the trends but rather more on “what our customer really wants.”

Often regarded as a contemporary minimalist, Siriano transposed his own concept of a “modern wife”, namely one who wants to have fun always looking flawless, to a dream array of 16 different looks, among which the separates inevitably dominate. Although the collection does include more conventional bridal dresses, the separates are those that embrace the “modern minimalist” concept most, as they make it possible to also change one’s outfit just in time for the wedding party.

“Brides are still coming back to these dresses season after season because they have to be classic, they have to be timeless in their own way,” Siriano continued. “They want to have fun. I’ve noticed they get one night and they want to have costume changes. It’s so interesting the requests we get.”

Overall, Siriano’s bridal spring 2018 collection features four different, yet distinctive leitmotifs, one of which includes one of Christian Siriano’s acclaimed bridal trademarks, the jumpsuit. Here refined with sheer appliqués, Siriano’s bridal jumpsuits give the designer’s visionary creativity a voice for sure, and we now expect always new jumpsuit styles in the years to come.

The other three motifs include Siriano’s all-white array of proposals, which is quite surprising for a designer who loves to break conventionality, a clear passion for the bared shoulders and the sweetheart necklines, and ultra-flared lines on the gowns, which add a delicate sense of romanticism we cannot help but fall in love with every time Christian Siriano delights us with a bridal collection. As seen in the range of jumpsuits, even for the gowns and the separates lace plays a huge role, completing almost each proposal with intricate embroideries that are literally to die for.

With the price tags varying from circa $3,500 to $17,000, we bet this Christian Siriano spring 2018 bridal collection will become one of next year’s biggest bridal fashion successes worldwide.

Photos courtesy of Vogue