Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Takes Us To Nevada

Christian Siriano has never been afraid to use fashion as a medium through which powerful messages could be spread, and the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was no less so. Siriano’s take on the autumnal season injected the New York Fashion Week’s streets with both Siriano’s standard high/low fashions (although here being more predominantly luxurious), and with political motions that won’t go forgotten for sure.

All in all, the Christian Siriano fall 2017 rtw collection was inspired by a trip Christian Siriano recently took to Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park, which is a majestic park that was named after its red sandstone formations that, when reflecting the sun’s rays, appear to be on fire. Transposed to fashion and filtered through Christian Siriano’s lens, such sandstone formations and dunes were translated to waves made of cloths, sunburnt colors and an overall sense of peace that wafted in the air as soon as the first model made her appearance.

Siriano’s trip to the Fire State Park was a way for him to escape the world and just let himself get overwhelmed with peaceful sensations of serenity, which he wanted us to experience when looking at his latest creations. “The last couple months I needed a break, and driving through the park you feel like you’re in a dream,” Christian Siriano explained to Vogue. “I wanted everyone out there to kind of take 20 minutes to just dream. There is a lot going on in the world, but for a moment you can take yourself out of it.”

Sophisticated and predominantly filled with evening proposals, although some separates make it possible to mix-and-match and play with different styles, Christian Siriano’s visions on the fall/winter season is an extra-sensory one, with everything from the sequined embellishments to the soft velvet fabrics transforming day-to-day figures to fashions from a parallel world. Although being closer to the most iconic Seventies-inspired silhouettes in styles and lines, the proposals could be regarded as neither too vintage, nor too modern, as Siriano indeed managed to freeze his creativity in time giving us a one-of-a-lifetime experience.

While the evening dresses were mostly pompous, with either ultra-flared lines taking our breath away, or sinuous long dresses stealing the spotlight with their fluid lines, the separates focused on oversized detailing and dramatic prints, which transformed plain items such as pencil skirts and trousers, suits jackets and blouses with strategic cut-outs into something we yet had to experience and see.

Siriano’s color palette of choice was particularly interesting too, as it featured both soigné burgundies and copperish browns, and fancy combinations such as pink and red, which are already one of the most featured color mixes of 2017.

Then, after leaving us with Zen vibes that could help anyone become estranged from the chaos of the world for at least 10 minutes, he concluded his fall/winter 2017-18 collection with a signature Siriano fashion statement, namely a play black t-shirt with a powerful “people are people” print emblazoned on the front.

Photos courtesy of Vogue