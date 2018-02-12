Fashion Trends Video

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

By Updated on

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW
Christian Siriano’s Fall 2018 runway show at NYFW had it all: diversity, A-list front row, magnificent designs and even celebrities on the runway! For the 10 anniversary of his eponymous label, Christian Siriano prepared a real spectacle. Watch the video to see the highlights of the show.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

The designers behind Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim, and Fernando Garcia are doing an excellent job in preserving the heritage of the brand while adding smart millennial elements. Their Fall 2018 collection for the...

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Christian Siriano Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 runway show at NYFW had it all: diversity, A-list front row, magnificent designs and even celebrities on the runway! For the 10 anniversary of his eponymous label, Christian Siriano prepared a...

Kendall Jenner Models the Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals Collection

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall Jenner Models the Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals Collection

We just got another proof that the athleisure trend is here to stay. Starting with the supermodels, to fashion influencers, everyone is still obsessed with athletic wear. Danielle Cathari is a 23-year-old Danish designer who...

Alexander Wang Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Alexander Wang Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Alexander Wang couldn't handle the role of CEO of his company for more than 15 months, but he sure knows how to dress CEOs. Lady bosses around the world still can't get over the fact...

E.L.F x Chistian Siriano Collaboration

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

E.L.F x Chistian Siriano Collaboration

The beloved affordable cosmetics brand E.L.F made its debut on the runway at this NYFW, sponsoring Christian Siriano's Fall 2018 show. It turns out that something more was behind this partnership - an entire collaborative...