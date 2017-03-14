Christopher Kane’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Disney Collaboration

“Beauty and the Beast” is definitely one of this year’s trending films, with everybody being already obsessed with its characters, scenarios and fashions. With the latter being so crazily inspiring, designer Christopher Kane decided to launch a Disney collaboration, a.k.a. the Christopher Kane x Beauty and the Beast capsule collection that will be available in Christopher Kane’s flagship store on London’s Mount Street, as well as online at www.christopherkane.com starting from March 16th.

Joining forces with Disney has probably always been one of Christopher Kane’s biggest dreams because, as recalled while being interviewed by Vogue, Disney has played an important role in his life.

“I was always first in the queue for those movies,” Kane admitted. “I was a bit of a cartoon snob. I remember being 6 or 7 and my mother showing me a Tom and Jerry cartoon and I turned to her and just said, ‘This is not Disney!‘ Even then I could tell the difference, and I knew that I wanted that beautiful Disney look. They just had the best animation, the most beautiful design and production.”

He also appeared to be particularly happy to start collaborating with Disney precisely with “Beauty and the Beast”, as according to him the film shares an “important message of just loving whoever you like, learning that love is about more than just the surface and what other people deem appropriate.”

So, what should we expect from the Christopher Kane x Disney spring 2017 capsule collection?

Dreamy and magical, this latest capsule collection combines Disney-approved cheerful patterns with the couturier’s notorious care for the high-end, luxurious aesthetics and the sustainable fabrics. The latter are the fruits of a collaboration between Christopher Kane and Eco-Age, the acclaimed sustainable brand consultancy founded by Livia Firth (a choice that we bet will particularly appeal to the Beauty, namely climate change advocate Emma Watson).

As for the actual fashion inspiration, Kane focused on two main motifs, i.e. roses and tulle. Kane’s Beauty will be wearing delicate see-through shirts, gowns and dresses throughout the upcoming months, and will go for items emblazoned with the Beauty and the Beast’s iconic red rose. Those who prefer small Beauty and the Beast-inspired touches can count on cardholders and key chains, while those who love to hit it big will surely fancy Christopher Kane’s grandiose Beauty and the Beast-inspired light blue coat, as well as the long evening dress.

For those who are wondering, however, Kane’s capsule collection does not include the “Beauty and the Beast” iconic yellow dress. “I didn’t want to do the yellow dress. I think people were expecting that and to me it just seems too obvious. I don’t think it’s necessarily something that should be taken out of the world of the film,” he concluded. “If you look at Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, even Belle when she’s at the beginning of the film, they all have these beautiful pastel blue dresses, so we brought a bit of that into the collection.”

Photos courtesy of Christopher Kane